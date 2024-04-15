Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski certainly was being himself when he took the mound to throw out the first pitch for the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Prior to the team's annual Patriots' Day game, Gronkowski took his spot on the mound and performed the task as only the Patriots legend could do. Instead of even attempting a pitch, Gronkowski spiked the baseball -- a nod to his classic spike performed whenever he scored a touchdown throughout his NFL career.

Gronkowski had served as the grand marshal for the Boston Marathon, which began on Monday morning.

Gronkowski will always be remembered in the New England area for having a larger-than-life personality and being one of the top tight ends in NFL history. He had quite a bit of practice when it came to his patented spike as he scored 93 career touchdowns in his 11 seasons with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.