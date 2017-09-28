LOOK: Pete Rose's historic 'hit king' bat is up for auction

A bat that made MLB history is up for auction and it'll take at least six figures. Why?

Former Reds and Phillies player -- though, let's face it, he's a Red -- Pete Rose holds baseball's all-time hits record at 4,256. The record before Rose took it down belonged to Ty Cobb with 4,191.

Aside: Ty Cobb's hit total has since been amended to 4,189. Just keep in mind that at the time, everyone thought the record was 4,191. OK? Good. Let's go on.

Rose broke Cobb's record on Sept. 11, 1985. Here's the historic at-bat, hit and ensuing celebration (the actual hit comes around the 1:20 mark):

Now, here's the bat Rose used for the history-making knock:

The bat that Rose used for hit 4,192. Lelands.com

Bidding on that bat takes place over at lelands.com. The starting bid is $100,000 with the auction ending on Oct. 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Obviously not everyone would want this or can afford it, but if that's your thing, bid away. The hunch is there's a high demand and that $100K starting bid gets blown away.