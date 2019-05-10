LOOK: Rain falls inside Astros' enclosed Minute Maid Park, drenching some fans

Houston got hit hard with weather this week, enduring severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and baseball-sized hail.

Astros fans weren't immune to it-- even the ones under the domed roof of Minute Maid Park.

As seen on social media, Thursday night's Astros vs. Texas Rangers game proceeded as planned despite a torrential downpour. But things didn't exactly go as planned inside the stadium, where the retractable roof was closed. Crowds of fans were doused with rain that leaked through the stadium ceiling. Fans in right field were particularly affected by the water, according to a report. Some people were forced to move seats or use their clothing as makeshift umbrellas.

Some fans got soaked during Thursday night’s Astros game, even though Minute Maid Park had its retractable roof closed, as severe weather hits the Houston area. https://t.co/6Q5X8T9Dyq pic.twitter.com/RcvHLN8QZb — ABC News (@ABC) May 10, 2019

It’s raining INSIDE Minute Maid park!! @astros .. this is insane . But let’s gooo astros !! pic.twitter.com/x9nrHnpCXh — ☮️Jackie ☮️ (@JackieKohlmaier) May 10, 2019

It is raining inside of Minute Maid Park in Houston!! Woah!! pic.twitter.com/x4FviPa41W — 1 hour party person (@joey__t) May 10, 2019

Minute Maid Park has experienced leaks before, but as Astros spokesperson Sarah Kincart told Click 2 Houston, that's because the stadium's roof is "actually not completely enclosed." With a retractable roof, Minute Maid Park apparently features several open panels in the outfield area, and it's only because of especially strong wind and rain on Thursday that some fans were drenched.