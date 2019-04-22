LOOK: Ramon Laureano starts insane double play for Athletics by robbing a home run
Laureano can do absolutely no wrong defensively
There's more proof that Ramon Laureano may very well be MLB's best defensive centerfielder. On Sunday, as Laureano's Athletics played the Blue Jays, Toronto's Teoscar Hernandez hit a deep fly to left-centerfield. The center fielder leaped and successfully plucked Hernandez's home run back into the ballpark.
But the play was really just getting started. Laureano turned and, without thinking twice, fired it back in to Kendrys Morales at first from the 388-foot sign to try to double up Justin Smoak on the basepaths. The center fielder -- somehow -- managed to overthrow first base, but luckily Athletics catcher Nick Hundley was backing Morales up. He scooped the ball up and, as Smoak attempted to advance to second base, threw to Jurickson Profar to complete a very bizarre 8-2-4 double play.
There are two morals to the story here. First: Always know your backup duties, because this play does not happen without Hundley knowing he has to be behind first base here. Second: Laureano will always find a way to get you out if you run on him.
It's not the first time he's made a silly throw from the wall in center to first. Last August he threw a ball 321 feet to double and Angels runner.
The Blue Jays would get the last word with a win on Sunday, but that doesn't make this play any less ridiculous. Laureano has clearly evolved into one of the most fearless throwers in baseball.
