Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora decided to have a little fun with his older brother, Joey Cora, prior to Wednesday's game. To help celebrate his brother and Detroit Tigers third-base coach Joey Cora's 60th birthday, Alex Cora hired a clown.

The clown could be seen walking around the field during batting practice, and was equipped with a tiger puppet and balloon animals for everyone's entertainment.

"We had a cake, we had clowns, we had balloons," Alex Cora told MLB.com. "He's only 60. I want to make it as fun as possible that he's so mad at me tonight that he doesn't do his job at third base."

Alex Cora revealed he wanted to do something for his brother since they were actually together for Joey's special day.

"Actually, the idea came late last night," Alex Cora added. "It's fun. The fact that I'm here for his birthday, it means a lot to be around him. He's my mentor. That's the bottom line. I looked up to him, and for him to be happy, and doing an outstanding job with that team, it makes me proud. And obviously it's a big day for us."

Joey Cora is in his second season on the Tigers' coaching staff after previously coaching with the Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. When Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was looking for a new third-base coach, Joey actually campaigned for his brother.

"A.J. asked me about him. I said, 'You know what? You should talk to him, and you decide what you're gonna do.'" Alex Cora said. "[Joey] has been great for [A.J.]. He's just a different mind the way he sees the game."

Even at 60 years old, it's hard to imagine a more memorable birthday than getting to spend it with his brother at the ballpark.