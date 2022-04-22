Baseball has taken a hit this week, or rather several of them. A fight broke out during the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies Double-A minor league game on Thursday. The pitcher was left needing medical attention.

This incident happened at the bottom of the third inning as Binghamton -- a New York Mets affiliate -- held a 3-1 lead. The bases were loaded and Sea Dogs first baseman Tyreque Reed, a Boston Red Sox prospect, was at bat. Reed got hit in the hand by a toss from pitcher Marcel Renteria.

Reed earned a trip to first base but he didn't finish it. Instead, he made his way toward Renteria -- who appeared to have said something -- and punched him in the face. The pitcher fell to the ground but then went after a different opposing player. After which, an all-out brawl started as both teams' dugouts emptied.

It didn't last long, but Renteria was soon seen down in front of the plate surrounded by the Rumble Ponies staff. He was replaced by Justin Lasso, and Reed was ejected along with Binghamton third baseman Brett Baty.

The Sea Dogs ended this game with a 12-5 victory and improved their record to 6-6. Binghamton dropped to a 4-7 record. Officials stayed on the field a little longer than normal after the game to make sure no more fights broke out as both teams had to walk out the same way.

Earlier this week there was another physical incident at a different baseball level. A Weatherford College pitcher was suspended after tackling a North Central Texas College base runner.