The Cincinnati Reds are honoring legendary slugger Pete Rose by wearing a No. 14 patch on their jersey sleeves throughout the upcoming season.

In a post on the team's X account, the Reds posted a photo of the patch along with a caption that read "14 on our side all season" along with a heart emoji. Rose died in September 2024 at the age of 83.

Rose spent 19 of his 24 seasons in the majors as a member of the Reds. The legendary hitter was part of three World Series-winning teams, including the "Big Red Machine" in the 1970s. Rose also won a World Series title in 1980 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In his 24-year career, Rose was a 17-time All-Star and won National League MVP in 1973. Rose also won three batting titles, two Gold Gloves and was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 1963. Rose recorded 4,256 hits in his career, the most all-time by any MLB player.

Rose was banished from the Baseball Hall of Fame for betting on baseball. In 1991, the Hall of Fame created a permanently ineligible list for players banned from consideration for the Hall of Fame, and Rose was placed on that list.