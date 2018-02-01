LOOK: Rockies are going to have an insane new outfield scoreboard at Coors Field
This is going to be a big scoreboard, my friends
The Colorado Rockies have a monstrosity of a new scoreboard that would make the Rocky Mountains proud.
The team unveiled its new outfield scoreboard design Wednesday, sharing a digital rendering of the massive video board that will be located in left-center at Coors Field. The structure is still under construction but is expected to be ready by the team's April 6 home opener.
The Rockies' Twitter account shared images and specs for the state-of-the-art scoreboard:
Not only is it two-and-a-half times bigger than their previous board, but it also comes in the incredible design of a mountain cutout. It's so unique and so eye-popping that it is destined to become a defining feature of the ballpark in Denver.
It's not the only change the Rockies are making to the stadium this offseason, either. They have a few upgrades in store for their 25th anniversary season, including new "ribbon scoreboards" on the facades around the ballpark.
