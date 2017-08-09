LOOK: Rockies hang Don Baylor's jersey in the dugout during Tuesday's game

Over the weekend former big league All-Star and AL MVP Don Baylor passed away following a long battle with multiple myeloma. He was 68. Baylor played 19 years in the big leagues from 1970-88, then after his playing days ended, he went on to have a long career as a coach and manager.

Baylor was the first manager in Colorado Rockies history, and that was his first big league managerial job. He was a rookie manager with a rookie franchise. Baylor led the Rockies to the postseason in their third year of existence and was named NL Manager of the Year in 1995.

On Tuesday, during their loss the Indians (CLE 4, COL 1), the Rockies honored their former manager by hanging his jersey in the dugout:

At ballparks across the league moments of silence were held for Baylor and Darren Daulton, who also passed over the weekend following a battle with cancer.