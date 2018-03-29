LOOK: Taking an Aroldis Chapman fastball to the ribs does some serious damage

We talkin' about practice man. Tampa Bay Rays' prospect Jake Cronenworth had to be thinking something along those lines, after he got absolutely pelted by an Aroldis Chapman fastball on Wednesday. Cronenworth's shot came in the ribs, and a picture of it made the rounds on Twitter afterwards. I'm sure it's not that bad, right? Probably a pretty bad bruise...

Getting hit by Aroldis Chapman in the ribs leaves a mark. pic.twitter.com/RaAQ9TTdSe — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2018

Oh my god what the hell is that? That looks like the wound that other wounds crawl out of. That looks like the ball is still embedded somewhere in Cronenworth's body. That looks like someone created Cronenworth inside out and forgot to turn him all the way back. That looks like Cronenworth was hit by a ball made completely of seams.

A conversation that I've had with some of my friends before is "what would you do if you had to stand in the box against Aroldis Chapman?" After seeing this photo? Turtle into my jersey and hope that he wasn't feeling vindictive that day.

Cronenworth went 1-13 at the plate with a pair of walks in spring training this season. To his credit, he scored all three times he got on base. Regardless of his status with the Rays after this, he's got the battle scars to prove he's a pro baseball player. And maybe Chapman could take it easy in spring training moving forward? We get it. You're on the roster.