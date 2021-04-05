Despite COVID-19 cases still on the rise, the Texas Rangers opened Globe Life Field to a full-capacity crowd for Monday's home opener. Prior to Monday's home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, fans could be seen as they packed into the stadium to watch their team play.

Official attendance numbers are yet to be known, but it sure looks like the majority of Globe Life Park is filled with fans. If you look behind home plate, it appears that the majority of fans aren't wearing masks, despite stadium mandates.

There are an estimated 40,000 seats in Globe Life Park and fans are not required to wear masks if they are eating or drinking. Last month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ended the mask mandate in Texas and urged business to fully open as a result of declining COVID-19 cases and vaccination numbers. Abbott was originally slated to throw out the first pitch before Monday's game but backed out, citing MLB's decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta as the reason why.

However, following Monday's home opener, the Rangers will be offering sections that will allow fans to watch with "distanced seating."

The majority of Major League Baseball teams are limiting fan attendance to about 25 percent capacity. The Houston Astros aren't opening up Minute Maid Park at full capacity, but will be allowing 50 percent capacity to attend games throughout the month of April.