LOOK: The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back the bullpen cart

Not long ago, we learned that Major League Baseball, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve pace of play, was thinking of reintroducing the bullpen cart. Now the Arizona Diamondbacks have become the first squadron to announce plans to revive the bullpen cart. Look at this beauty ...

This is actually happening.



Introducing the OnTrac Bullpen Cart! #GenerationDbacks pic.twitter.com/K0eTiED5f9 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 6, 2018

Excelsior!

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, the Brewers in 1995 were the last team to use a bullpen cart. Considering the quirky appeal of this pitching-change implement, here's hoping the D-Backs have started a genuine revival. For the love of all that is holy, bring back the bullpen boat of Seattle!

Besides, now that Heath Bell is no longer in the bigs ...

... there's no real reason to have pitchers running to the mound. Convey them in luxury!