LOOK: The Braves' throwback uniforms for Hank Aaron Heritage Weekend are sweet

The Braves host the Reds this weekend, and Friday's and Saturday's games will occasion Hank Aaron Heritage Weekend. Aaron is of course an inner circle baseball legend and a living national treasure. He's the face of the Braves franchise, and it's fitting they honor him with regularity. In addition to some pretty cool giveaways, the Braves will also don some Aaron-era threads for the games ...

Braves will wear 1974 throwbacks on Friday and Saturday as part of Hank Aaron Heritage Weekend. pic.twitter.com/Tummw2hdqw — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 15, 2017

Those are pretty sweet. Also, hosannas for incorporating the batting helmet. Too often when teams wear throwbacks they hedge by wearing their current batting helmet, which, you'll agree, is lame-wad in the extreme. No such half-measure here.

This weekend, Braves, you shall be nattily clad.