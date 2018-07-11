LOOK: The D.C.-themed 2018 MLB All-Star Game hats this season are amazing

The design and the logo are beautiful

Each year in front of the All-Star Game, Major League Baseball reveals some special jerseys and commemorative hats. This season, the game is being played in Washington D.C., so there's a bit of a vibe going on in the photo shoot here and it's pretty cool. I love the hat designs by New Era. Let's take a look and, again, note the buildings and monuments in the background. 

asg-hats.jpg
New Era
asg-various.jpg
New Era
astros-asg.jpg
New Era
cubs-asg.jpg
New Era
nationals-asg.jpg
New Era
redsox-asg.jpg
New Era
yanks-asg.jpg
New Era
various-asg.jpg
New Era

The Mariners and A's ones are pretty great with those color schemes for my tastes, but I love them all. Great job, MLB and New Era. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

