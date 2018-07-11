LOOK: The D.C.-themed 2018 MLB All-Star Game hats this season are amazing
The design and the logo are beautiful
Each year in front of the All-Star Game, Major League Baseball reveals some special jerseys and commemorative hats. This season, the game is being played in Washington D.C., so there's a bit of a vibe going on in the photo shoot here and it's pretty cool. I love the hat designs by New Era. Let's take a look and, again, note the buildings and monuments in the background.
The Mariners and A's ones are pretty great with those color schemes for my tastes, but I love them all. Great job, MLB and New Era.
Tons of All-Star gear is for sale in the CBS Sports Shop, too, so get it while it's hot!
