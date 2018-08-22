LOOK: The Detroit Tigers honored Aretha Frankin and a glorious rainbow appeared over stadium
The Motown legend gave the city something to smile about when she appeared on the video board
Aretha Franklin does, and always will, hold a special place in Detroiters' hearts. The legnedary singer died in Detroit last week, and the city has honored her in various ways. The Motown Museum had a tribute for her all weekend, and the Detroit Tigers have put up a graphic on their video board on several nights captioned "R-E-S-P-E-C-T -- Forever our queen." The Tigers even used Franklin song titles in their game notes to honor The Queen of Soul.
In the moments that the Tigers had their tribute on the board at Comerica Park on Tuesday when the Tigers played the Cubs, even nature had to pay tribute to the legend.
Franklin has been honored by a lot of athletes, and she'll always be remembered for her national anthem rendition prior to a Lions' Thanksgiving game. Baseball fans couldn't imagine a more fitting tribute.
If you want a little crossover, here's Franklin singing a song perfect for the occasion.
The Tigers may be in the middle of a tough season, but little things like this can be incredibly uplifting. If nothing else, it's an amazing photograph with a fitting tribute for an icon.
