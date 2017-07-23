LOOK: The lines to get a Noah Syndergaard bobblehead at Citi Field are out of control

The Mets hosted the Athletics on Saturday night, and the lines were long despite that not being much of a high-stakes matchup. Those lines, as it turns out, were for this ...

A look at the Noah Syndergaard @Marvel sponsored Thor bobblehead the Mets are giving out Saturday at Citi Field. First 15,000 fans. pic.twitter.com/19xiDJSlWF — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 19, 2017

That's the very excellent Noah Syndergaard "Thor" bobblehead. Like the tweet says, just the first 15,000 fans would get one. Said scarcity of durable goods begat this ...

Here's my spot in line for a Thor bobblehead. The gates won't open for at least another hour. @mets @CitiField pic.twitter.com/iFosuZSp69 — Robert Aitken (@ThatRobAitken) July 22, 2017

And this ...

Mets fans really, really want the Noah Syndergaard Thor bobblehead

(📷: @p1nkybrain) pic.twitter.com/BXmqRkIjav — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 22, 2017

And this ...

Pictured above? Bobblehead enthusiasm.

All right. Let's acknowledge the indisputable and point out that the handle of Thor's hammer in the bobblehead is decidedly phallic. This obvious reality was not lost on Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen in the Mets' booth on Saturday night ...

Keith insisted on showing Thor's hammer. Gare and Keith proceeded to mute themselves laughing for over 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/yX3TbGnthQ — Trade Value Fundies (@goodfundies) July 23, 2017

In any event, yeah, they're already on Ebay.