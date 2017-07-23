LOOK: The lines to get a Noah Syndergaard bobblehead at Citi Field are out of control
To be fair, though, it's a really cool bobblehead
The Mets hosted the Athletics on Saturday night, and the lines were long despite that not being much of a high-stakes matchup. Those lines, as it turns out, were for this ...
That's the very excellent Noah Syndergaard "Thor" bobblehead. Like the tweet says, just the first 15,000 fans would get one. Said scarcity of durable goods begat this ...
And this ...
And this ...
Pictured above? Bobblehead enthusiasm.
All right. Let's acknowledge the indisputable and point out that the handle of Thor's hammer in the bobblehead is decidedly phallic. This obvious reality was not lost on Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen in the Mets' booth on Saturday night ...
In any event, yeah, they're already on Ebay.
