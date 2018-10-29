LOOK: The Red Sox Twitter account celebrated the World Series by exposing old takes

Not only did the Red Sox win the World Series of baseball on Sunday night, they also won the World Series of pettiness. Yes, they pulled a power petty move by blasting "New York, New York" in the clubhouse as they celebrated in the visiting clubhouse of Dodger Stadium, but that was only the beginning of the petty parade.

As the team partied into the night, the Red Sox official Twitter account decided to have some fun by revisiting old replies from an Opening Day tweet. You see, the Red Sox lost Game 1 of 162 to the Tampa Bay Rays, a disappointing result but certainly not the end of the world. Or, clearly, the end of the season.

We’re using this time to now respond to all the @ mentions from Opening Day. https://t.co/v3tBSUJQiL — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

You'll never believe this, but it turns out that some people may have overreacted just a tad to that Opening Day loss, and the Red Sox waited about seven months to put them on blast for it. It was worth the wait.

It feels good to be World Series Champs! — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Yup and he hit a dinger in Game 5 of the World Series. nbd. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Wrong. 108 wins plus a World Series. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

On it! — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Ugh... Hope we can turn it around! — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

This year seemed to work out okay. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Sale deserves to pitch the 9th inning of the World Series. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

At least this guy had the right idea.

Thank you for believing in us. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Some people may suggest that there are better ways for a team account to spend the immediate hours after winning a championship, but don't listen to those people. This is a hilarious stunt by the Sox account. I like to imagine the social media manager responsible for this being drenched in champagne while pulling receipts and giggling maniacally through the night.

Congrats on achieving so much this year, Red Sox, including the most extreme level of petty I could ever imagine.