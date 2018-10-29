LOOK: The Red Sox Twitter account celebrated the World Series by exposing old takes
The Sox won the World Series and immediately began pulling receipts
Not only did the Red Sox win the World Series of baseball on Sunday night, they also won the World Series of pettiness. Yes, they pulled a power petty move by blasting "New York, New York" in the clubhouse as they celebrated in the visiting clubhouse of Dodger Stadium, but that was only the beginning of the petty parade.
As the team partied into the night, the Red Sox official Twitter account decided to have some fun by revisiting old replies from an Opening Day tweet. You see, the Red Sox lost Game 1 of 162 to the Tampa Bay Rays, a disappointing result but certainly not the end of the world. Or, clearly, the end of the season.
You'll never believe this, but it turns out that some people may have overreacted just a tad to that Opening Day loss, and the Red Sox waited about seven months to put them on blast for it. It was worth the wait.
At least this guy had the right idea.
Some people may suggest that there are better ways for a team account to spend the immediate hours after winning a championship, but don't listen to those people. This is a hilarious stunt by the Sox account. I like to imagine the social media manager responsible for this being drenched in champagne while pulling receipts and giggling maniacally through the night.
Congrats on achieving so much this year, Red Sox, including the most extreme level of petty I could ever imagine.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers face key offseason
Kershaw, Machado, Grandal, and Ryu could all leave this winter
-
Red Sox parade details announced
Red Sox fans can celebrate a World Series title and Halloween on the same day
-
Cora wins title in first year with BoSox
To state the obvious, Cora came through in a big way in his first season as a big-league m...
-
Key dates for 2018-19 MLB offseason
Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2018-19 MLB offseason
-
Where do the Sox stand among best ever?
After 108 wins and a dominant postseason, it's hard to not put this team against the best
-
Dombrowski's best deals with Red Sox
Dombrowski inherited a good young core and built a title winner