The Jung family is well represented on the diamond this weekend in Detroit, as brothers Jace and Josh Jung are playing against each other as third basemen for the Tigers and Rangers, respectively.

Saturday night was the first time the brothers have ever squared off in a Major League Baseball game, and they weren't satisfied with simply competing in baseball. The Jung boys decided to heighten the stakes with a little side action in the form of a tic-tac-toe battle in the dirt behind third base just in foul territory, with the brothers taking turns making moves in between innings.

The game only made it a few moves before Jace had a change of heart about the game within the game, explaining afterward that he was the one to erase the board to lock in on the more important task at hand of playing in an MLB game.

"I got scared," Jace said, via MLB.com. "Gotta pay attention." Besides, Jace added, "It was going to be one of those games where no one wins."

While the tic-tac-toe game became a wash after three moves, Josh got the best of Jace on the field in what became a 10-3 Rangers win in Detroit. Josh went 1-for-4 at the plate in Texas' win, while Jace went 0-for-3 as the Tigers struggled to get much of anything going at the plate against Jacob deGrom.