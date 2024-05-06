The Detroit Tigers have become the latest MLB franchise to release its City Connect uniforms. The team drew a large amount of inspiration from the automotive industry since the Ford Motor Company was founded in Detroit back in 1903.

As a result, the front of the City Connect jerseys feature the phrase "Motor City" as a nod to the city's history.

"The City Connect uniforms represent Detroit's unique combination of muscle and innovation and pay homage to the city that put the world on wheels," Tigers president and CEO Ryan Gustafson said in a press release. "The uniforms are symbolic of the revitalization and exciting future ahead for the Tigers and our great city."

The uniforms will make their on-field debut Friday and Saturday when the Tigers take on the Houston Astros. The Tigers will wear their City Connect threads every Friday home game throughout the 2024 season.

There are shades of dark navy blue and electric blue throughout the uniforms along with tiger eyes that can be seen on the beltline of the right side of the uniform and on the brim of the cap.

The shade of electric blue is meant to resemble tire treads that run down the front of the jersey. In addition, racing stripes are located at the bottom of each sleeve and on the pants as a "a nod to Detroit's central role in the racing industry and parallels youthful speed and energy."

The automotive industry is also highlighted by a fake vehicle identification number that is located on the hat and uniform itself.

There is a diamond-shaped patch that includes the number "313" that is stitched on the sleeve of the jersey. 313 is the area code for the city of Detroit.

The "1" stands out in the 313 area code on the sleeve as a tribute to the M-1, which is a Michigan highway known to local presidents as Woodward Avenue. It was the first paved road in the United States and runs 27 miles from southern Detroit to nearby Pontiac.