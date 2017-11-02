LOOK: Triple H unveils WWE championship belt for World Series champion Astros

Clever marketing

Whenever a team in a major professional league wins a championship, you can count on WWE executive vice president of talent Triple H (not what his mother named him) tweeting a quick congratulations and a promise for some customized wrestling championship belts.

As such, you already know at this point that Triple H did just that following the Houston Astros' World Series win on Wednesday. Take a look:

Cool for the Astros -- particularly Josh Reddick, who is known as a huge wrestling fan -- and smart for the WWE. Everyone wins -- except the Los Angeles Dodgers, anyway.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Astros World Series Champs Gear