LOOK: Triple H unveils WWE championship belt for World Series champion Astros

Whenever a team in a major professional league wins a championship, you can count on WWE executive vice president of talent Triple H (not what his mother named him) tweeting a quick congratulations and a promise for some customized wrestling championship belts.

As such, you already know at this point that Triple H did just that following the Houston Astros' World Series win on Wednesday. Take a look:

Congrats to the @Astros on an amazing #WorldSeries win. @WWE looks forward to celebrating with Houston at #SurvivorSeries. Bring this along! pic.twitter.com/VXELr5V8k3 — Triple H (@TripleH) November 2, 2017

Cool for the Astros -- particularly Josh Reddick, who is known as a huge wrestling fan -- and smart for the WWE. Everyone wins -- except the Los Angeles Dodgers, anyway.