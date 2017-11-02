LOOK: Triple H unveils WWE championship belt for World Series champion Astros
Clever marketing
Whenever a team in a major professional league wins a championship, you can count on WWE executive vice president of talent Triple H (not what his mother named him) tweeting a quick congratulations and a promise for some customized wrestling championship belts.
As such, you already know at this point that Triple H did just that following the Houston Astros' World Series win on Wednesday. Take a look:
Cool for the Astros -- particularly Josh Reddick, who is known as a huge wrestling fan -- and smart for the WWE. Everyone wins -- except the Los Angeles Dodgers, anyway.
