LOOK: Troy Tulowitzki had some fun with photographer who mistook him for a pitcher

Blue Jays pitcher Troy Tulowitzki posed for his baseball card this week during the team's annual photo day at spring training, hitting a variety of poses as he got ready to bolster Toronto's rotation after missing part of last season due to injury.

Wait, what's that? I have just received word that Tulowitzki is not, in fact, a pitcher. The Blue Jays have "shortstop" Troy Tulowitzki, and his photographer missed the memo.

Tulo has fun with photographer Troy Tulowitzki is not a pitcher. Photographer thinks he is. Tulo goes with it. Hilarity ensues. 😂 Via Hazel Mae on twitter Posted by MLB on Thursday, February 22, 2018

After seeing Tulo hit that stretch, who can blame the guy? And Kudos to him for having some fun out there after all. As for the photog, it's certainly fair to not know who he is. If he isn't much of a baseball fan you can't expect him to know even the former face of the Rockies, especially a guy that was traded midway through the 2015 season.

Then again, maybe he forgot who Tulowitzki is completely. He missed 96 games in 2017 with an ankle injury, and is no certainty to play on Opening Day for the Jays. He has played over 100 games only three times since 2012. Jays' fans got some hope when he played 131 games in 2016, but that number fell off a cliff the next season.

The alternative to all of this is that this is how we find out Tulowitzki will be on the mound next year. Who knows? Baseball teams do crazy stuff.