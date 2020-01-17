LOOK: Tulane baseball team unveils new baby blue uniforms as part of 2020 jersey reveal

In recent years, uniform combinations have been all the rage with companies like Nike and Under Armour providing college teams with spectacular threads. That's certainly going to be the case for the Tulane baseball team when they take the field for the 2020 season.

On Friday, the Green Wave officially unveiled their uniform combinations for the 2020 season. Among the new threads are a baby blue variation that is flashy to say the least.

Holy smokes, we got all baby blues.



V-neck pull over with blue pants, Angry Wave & @American_BSB on sleeves, striped cuffs and collar. Can also be worn with white pants.



Just wow.#RollWave 🌊⚾️ pic.twitter.com/8tsLCpOUDS — Tulane Baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) January 17, 2020

The baby blue uniform features a v-neck pull over top that pairs with matching pants. In addition, the jersey features the team's mascot twice with a baseball bat and the American Athletic Conference logo on the sleeve.

While baby blue is obviously a huge theme for the uniform, the Green Wave nickname isn't totally forgotten. Tulane will have a sharp green cap with the team's logo along with green socks to complete the uniform.

Baby blue uniforms were very popular in Major League Baseball the 1980s with teams like the Kansas City Royals, Montreal Expos, and Philadelphia Phillies having baby blue variations. It's certainly not as popular these days, but professional teams do use them occasionally as alternates.