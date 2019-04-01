LOOK: Unflinching Blue Jays fan takes note of human reaction, pretends to jump at another foul ball
We're onto you, Blue Jay lady
Look out! At most ballparks, there's netting that stretches down the lines of the diamond to protect fans from getting hit by foul balls. That doesn't necessarily mitigate the fear of a foul ball hurtling directly toward you. When that happens, all you can really do is flinch and hope that you aren't clowned too mercilessly.
Or, you can be this woman at the Tigers vs. Blue Jays game on Sunday. She simply watched a ball fly at her face and wasn't bothered at all. Just look at how astronomically few cares she has as this ball rockets towards her.
The pitch from Spencer Turnbull was hacked off by the Blue Jays' Brandon Drury. The fan sitting behind home plate then Kobe'd it like Drury's name was Matt Barnes (which, by the way, was one of the greatest lies of the 21st Century).
It happened again against the Orioles on Monda. Sure, the ball wasn't heading right towards her. But it was fouled off to the side of her and this time she registered it, realized that humans do, in fact, react to these things, and pretended to flinch.
She's either aware of the jokes or she's hiding something. Whatever the case is, hopefully this becomes keeps happening throughout the season.
