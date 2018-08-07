LOOK: Very mad baseball player plants trash can on home plate before telling ump to go do this
If you're going to get ejected, you might as well make the most of it
Major League Baseball is great, but if you want tantrums, it's not necessarily the best level of baseball to watch. For that, you need to go to some lower levels. Take the independent American Association, where the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks were tied with the Chicago Dogs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday when Redhawks outfielder Brennan Metzger struck out looking on a pitch that he thought was outside.
That prompted Metzger to lay into the umpire with his manager holding him back. He was ejected, but before he left the field, he gave us all this glorious moment.
You've got to love Metzger realizing that getting to home plate is taking too long before breaking into the "crossing the street" jog. And him telling that umpire to "go to your home" looks like the best moment of his life.
You can see the full tirade here, but be warned, the mics picked up his entire profanity-laced tirade. It's a bit not safe for work.
The Hawks would go on to break the 3-3 tie and get the win without Metzger, who was presumably exhausted after the lengths he went for a bit. But hey, if it works, it works. And if his team won, it ultimately worked.
