The Chicago White Sox unveiled their new Nike City Connect Series uniforms Monday. The uniforms pay tribute to the Chicago Bulls while intertwining elements of the White Sox.

The Bulls collaborated with the White Sox to create these one-of-a-kind City Connect jerseys. These new uniforms become the first on-field jersey combining elements of both an MLB and NBA team.

"One of the challenges we had coming out of having our first Southside City Connect jersey was how could you ever match it or top it," White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer said, via MLB.com. "One of the thoughts that was pushed right away was that no one has ever done a collaboration between a Major League Baseball team and an NBA team. In a market like Chicago with a history of both teams, how great would it be to be able to collaborate with our partners in the Bulls, along with Nike and Fanatics, to do something that is unique and very different."

The uniforms feature a black and red colorway that include pinstripes on the jersey to pay tribute to the Bulls' iconic jerseys of the 1990s when Michael Jordan was winning multiple NBA titles. The neckline area honors the championship history of both the Bulls and White Sox with all nine championships both franchises have won. The White Sox's world championships (1906, 1917, 2005) are listed in white while the Bulls' six NBA titles (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998) are showcased in red.

The front of the jerseys will feature the wordmark "CHICAGO" in black font.

The White Sox will also be the first MLB team to have two on-field hats. Both caps will be worn with these new City Connect uniforms with one being a pinstriped hat, while the second will be a "Chicago Bred Cap" as a nod to Jordan's iconic Bred (black and red) shoe colorway.

"It has a little bit of a basketball jersey look because of the black sleeves, and that wordmark 'Chicago' has been across the Bulls chest," Boyer added. "If you look back in our history, there's one like that for us as well. We thought that we represented what fans of Chicago would ultimately like. When you can work with great partners like Nike and Fanatics, and you can work with New Era from a cap perspective, we think that when you look at the entire uniform, it really brings both of those organizations together. And it's the first time we're going to see a collaboration between an MLB team and an NBA team on the field on Friday."

The White Sox will debut the new City Connect uniform Friday when they host the Houston Astros. Like many other MLB franchises, Chicago will wear their new City Connect uniforms during all Friday games this season.