The next installment of Nike's "City Connect" jerseys are here. On Friday, the Chicago White Sox released the first official images of their "City Connect" threads. The team unveiled the set of photos on Twitter, along with the caption, "Fresh threads."

Take a look at Nike's latest jersey design:

The team also released a video for the release, and added, "The black & white is iconic – a game changer. But now, it's time for the remix."

The jerseys are black with white stripes and say "Southside" on the front, which, according to MLB, represents the "mentality and a culture shared by many who love the White Sox." The pants in the uniform are also black with white stripes.

Fans will be able to see jerseys in action on June 5, when the team wears them for a home game against the Detroit Tigers.

Here's how Wil Green, Nike's Sr. Creative Director, described the jerseys:

"The White Sox' identity – black and white, gothic script and pinstripes – is so strong that it has resonated beyond the game of baseball. Their uniforms speak to the strength and hardworking nature of the Southside of Chicago — without saying a word. We wanted to harness the Southside's personality for the Nike MLB City Connect Series and introduce its attitude to newer, younger fans"

Nike has partnered with Major League Baseball to release these exclusive "City Connect" jerseys, hoping to mix history of teams and the cities they are in with a modern look. They aim to celebrate baseball traditions while growing the sport.

"The clubs shared their goals, mottos, inspirations and more to create a jersey that's unique to them and their communities," Nike said in their release of the jerseys.

The inaugural season of Nike MLB City Connect series will include seven teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants.