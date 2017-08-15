LOOK: WWE stars present Aaron Judge with his Derby championship belt

In recent years, WWE has taken to creating custom championship belts for athletes in the major professional sports. It's good cross-marketing and, frankly, who the hell wouldn't want one of those huge belts? They are awesome.

Now, one might recall that around a month ago Yankees rookie Aaron Judge won the Home Run Derby. In turn, he got a delivery from some special guests in Yankee Stadium on Tuesday:

Champions deserve championship belts. WWE stars stopped by to award Aaron his belt for the HR Derby. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/45CKoLvLAl — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 15, 2017

So that's Braun Strowman on the left (he's an absolute beast and his father is a softball legend), obviously then Judge and Alexa Bliss (with his Raw women's title to boot and her jersey perfectly encapsulating her "five feet of fury" moniker) flanked by seven-footer (as noted on his jersey) Big Cass.

I think my favorite part of the picture is the juxtaposition between the three giants and Bliss. Of course, she has a title while Strowman and Cass don't. Now, Judge has his as well.

Now go yell about wrestling being fake in the comments. That's what we're truly here for, above all else.