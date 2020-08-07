Watch Now: Highlights: Game 2, Yankees at Phillies ( 1:36 )

Managers normally argue fair or foul calls or balls and strikes during the course of a Major League Baseball game. During Thursday's game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a different type of gripe with the umpires.

Following the top half of the third inning, Boone came out to home plate to speak with the umpires and pointed out that a group of fans were blowing an air horn outside of the Citizens Bank Park gate. It appeared that Boone was pointing out that the fans were blowing the air horn when Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin delivered a pitch to home plate.

It was reportedly very audible when Eflin was pitching to the likes of Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gleyber Torres. Eflin did get all three players out in the third inning. Boone even heard some boos coming from outside the stadium once fans realized that he was barking at the umpiring crew.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the group of fans that congregate outside of Citizens Bank Park are known as the "Fandemic Crew." The group even had a drumline outside of the gates earlier this season.

While Boone may not have been a fan of the air horn, it's impossible for the umpires to punish the group of fans that are outside of Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies play 16 of their first 17 games at home, so the "Fandemic Crew" might be a fixture since they're going to realize that the gesture gets under the skin of the opposition.