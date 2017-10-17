LOOK: Yankees brutally roasted Red Sox on Twitter for celebrating ALCS comeback
The Red Sox should probably just lay low on Twitter for a while
As the LCS round continues and we all wait for the World Series to begin, there's not much for fans of teams out of the postseason to do right these days. It's too early for offseason moves to begin and their team is not playing, which is kind of lame. I've been there. It's boring.
All throughout October, team Twitter accounts will post big plays and memories and on-this-dates to help fans bide their time. As it turns out, Tuesday is the 13th anniversary of Dave Roberts stealing second base in Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS, which sparked the Red Sox's historic comeback against the Yankees.
Of course the Red Sox posted the video on Twitter:
That stolen base -- and the entire inning, really -- is on the very short list of the most important moments in Red Sox history. That's not hyperbole. Of course Red Sox fans should cherish the moment.
The Yankees, however, showed no regard for human life with their response:
Oh. Oh damn. That's brutal. The Red Sox couldn't even come up with a decent comeback.
Yikes. They missed the obvious "good comeback but not as good as our 2004 comeback" joke. Sheesh. Maybe lay low on Twitter for a little while, Red Sox? At least until the Yankees are no longer alive in the postseason.
