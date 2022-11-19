New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino recently showed up to his son's school for career day in his Pinstripes, wearing his full Yankees uniform and catcher's gear. Trevino's trip to career day came days after he was named the American League's Platinum Glove winner following his first season with the Yankees.

Like any other parent, Trevino showed up to career day to share with his son's class what he does for a living. Trevino left little to the imagination, wearing everything from his Yankees uniform to his eye black.

After being traded from the Texas Rangers to the Yankees only a week before the season began, Trevino enjoyed a career year that saw him be named an All-Star for the very first time and also win a Gold Glove. Trevino played in a career-high 115 games, hitting .248 with a .671 OPS, 11 home runs and 43 RBI. Trevino hit .355 with runners in scoring positions and .313 in high-leverage situations.

Trevino was one of two Yankees to win a Gold Glove for 2022, joining DJ LeMahieu, and one of six All-Stars on the Yankees -- a group that included AL MVP Aaron Judge. Despite their strengths as a team, the Yankees narrowly escaped a dramatic Divisional Series against the Cleveland Guardians before being swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, foiling their efforts to win their 27th World Series yet again.