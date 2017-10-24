LOOK: Yasiel Puig dyed his hair Dodger Blue for the World Series vs. Astros

Yasiel Puig is ready for the World Series and, now, so is his hair.

The Dodgers outfielder has never been one for subtlety, so when he took to Instagram to tease some changes to his hairdo on Tuesday, we should have known it was going to be something bold. He didn't disappoint.

Dodgers might win by 40 tonight pic.twitter.com/BTY1lJCAiW — Starting 9 (@Starting9) October 24, 2017

For those curious what changes Puig was making, they got their answer when he showed up to the ballpark ahead of Tuesday's World Series Game 1 against the Astros. The Cuban outfielder no long needs a cap to rock Dodger Blue on top of his head, as he injected some team spirit into his mohawk in anticipation of the Fall Classic.

From the looks of things, it appears not everyone is particularly impressed with the new 'do.

While some may roll their eyes at Puig's style, I appreciate his efforts when it comes to showmanship. However, he won't have my full respect until he goes full Tobias Funkë. No half-measures when it comes to club pride.