LOOK: Yasiel Puig makes another World Series guarantee for Dodgers while drenched in beer
He kept his shirt on this time
Exactly one week ago, we brought you the news that Yasiel Puig playfully guaranteed the Dodgers would win the World Series while he was shirtless and drenched in beer. That guarantee came in the Dodgers clubhouse after they had clinched the NL West in their 163rd game of the season.
"Hey Atlanta, I'll see you soon baby!," Puig declared. "And the next one -- Chicago, Colorado, no matter who's going -- we're gonna beat it. And we're going to the World Series again. And this time, we're going to win the World Series."
Flash forward seven days later, and the Dodgers eliminated the Atlanta Braves in four games to punch their ticket to the NLCS. In the clubhouse after the game, Puig once again guaranteed a World Series victory was imminent. Once again, it came while he was in the process of being soaked in beer.
We know that baseball players are often creatures of habit, so why wouldn't Puig double down on his guarantee? It has worked out quite well to this point. Plus, what is he supposed to do...say he thinks they're not going to go all the way?
Unfortunately for the superstitious, he forgot to take off his shirt this time around, which could be a little bit of bad mojo for the Dodgers. If you guarantee a victory while shirtless and drenched in beer and that victory eventually comes, you better damn well be shirtless and drenched in beer the next time you're guaranteeing a victory.
Puig better hope that the Dodgers can eke out at least another four wins this October. If they can't, it might just be all his fault.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rays, Cash agree to extension
Cash is now under contract for six years, with an option for 2025 with the Rays
-
Sox hand NYY most lopsided playoff loss
The Red Sox hammered the Yankees 16-1 in Game 3
-
Boone's blunders cost Yankees in Game 3
ALDS Game 3 turned into one of the worst managed games in recent postseason history
-
Holt hits for cycle, Sox destroy Yankees
This will be a game to remember for Red Sox fans
-
Yankees, Severino dispute late warmup
Severino made his way to the bullpen only 10 minutes before the game
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23