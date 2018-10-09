LOOK: Yasiel Puig makes another World Series guarantee for Dodgers while drenched in beer

Exactly one week ago, we brought you the news that Yasiel Puig playfully guaranteed the Dodgers would win the World Series while he was shirtless and drenched in beer. That guarantee came in the Dodgers clubhouse after they had clinched the NL West in their 163rd game of the season.

"Hey Atlanta, I'll see you soon baby!," Puig declared. "And the next one -- Chicago, Colorado, no matter who's going -- we're gonna beat it. And we're going to the World Series again. And this time, we're going to win the World Series."

Flash forward seven days later, and the Dodgers eliminated the Atlanta Braves in four games to punch their ticket to the NLCS. In the clubhouse after the game, Puig once again guaranteed a World Series victory was imminent. Once again, it came while he was in the process of being soaked in beer.

We know that baseball players are often creatures of habit, so why wouldn't Puig double down on his guarantee? It has worked out quite well to this point. Plus, what is he supposed to do...say he thinks they're not going to go all the way?

Unfortunately for the superstitious, he forgot to take off his shirt this time around, which could be a little bit of bad mojo for the Dodgers. If you guarantee a victory while shirtless and drenched in beer and that victory eventually comes, you better damn well be shirtless and drenched in beer the next time you're guaranteeing a victory.

Puig better hope that the Dodgers can eke out at least another four wins this October. If they can't, it might just be all his fault.