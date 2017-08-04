LOOK: Yu Darvish thanks Rangers fans with full-page ad in newspaper

Friday night Yu Darvish will make his first start with the Dodgers as the team opens their weekend series with the Mets at Citi Field (preview). The Rangers sent Darvish to Los Angeles for three prospects prior to Monday's trade deadline.

On Thursday, Darvish took out a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News to thank Rangers fans for his five and a half seasons with the team. Here's the ad:

A class move by Yu Darvish. He purchased this full page ad in today's Dallas Morning News #Rangers pic.twitter.com/y1gXtGTghl — Michael Hogue (@MichaelHogueDMN) August 3, 2017

Here, via the Dallas Morning News site, is the text of the thank you note:

Thank you very much for the past 5.5 years since 2012. Coming from Japan, I could not have adjusted to the new environment if it weren't for all the courteous fans, teammates, team staff and all affiliates who supported me. It is my biggest regret that I gave up 10 runs on my last outing as a Rangers. There were a small number of voices that said, 'Darvish only cares about strikeouts.' Although I may have had strikeouts in my mind, fans, team, teammates and team staff were always my top priority. Thank you very much for everything! Please take care! Yu Darvish

Darvish managed to sneak a subtle little dig at the media in there. The "Darvish only cares about strikeouts" line was in reference to certain reporters and talking heads who got on him for being selfish and things like that. Typical "he's not really an ace" banter.

Overall though, classy move by Darvish. I'm sure Rangers fans will always be special to him. He made a big transition coming over from Japan and they welcomed him with open arms.