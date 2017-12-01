Lookout Landing Podcast 32: Filling out the Shohei Ohtani questionnaire for the Mariners

We ace the quiz for the Mariners to earn them the prince of the 2018 offseason.

The Hot Stove has dried up entirely, so we turned our attention to the two things holding everything up: Shohei Ohtani’s impending arrival and Giancarlo Stanton’s impending trade. We endeavor to fill out the questionnaire Ohtani and his agent put forward to all 30 MLB clubs on why they are the best fit. It’s the dating profile that everyone is holding their breath on, and don’t worry folks, we nailed it.

0:00 - 7:20: Thanksgiving recaps. Kate made a list, checked it twice, and made a dope casserole. John ate a leftover turkey leg this week.

7:20 - 14:00: Discussing the excellent revelations from the Wheelhouse Podcast with Jerry Dipoto and Aaron Goldsmith, and the enjoyable nature of following a team that is transparent, even when unsuccessful.

14:00 - 1:16:31: We go through the seven questions on Ohtani’s test, focusing most on the second question, which struck us as the most important:

Give an honest evaluation of Ohtani as a pitcher/hitter. Detail the pertinent player development, medical, training, and player performance philosophies and capabilities and how they best suit Ohtani. How are the facilities? What can the organization and immediate roster offer in terms of cultural assimilation? What are the team’s plans for integrating Ohtani into the organization? Why is the city and organization a desirable place to play?

7. Offer relevant marketplace characteristics.

1:16:31-1:17:01: Break

1:17:01 - 1:44:00: Listener questions! How/Should baseball and softball be in the Olympics? Are moves to improve pace of play consequential? What are some Ohtani backup plans? And what can the M’s do to break the curse of the Trident?

Music: Wheels Fall Off - The Good Husbands (both beginning and end), Wagon Wheel - Old Crow Medicine Show (middle)

Note: If you’re searching for the podcast to subscribe (and we would love it if you did) please be aware that it is listed as simply “Lookout Landing” and not “Lookout Landing 2.0” which is understandably confusing. We’re sorry.

Enjoy! Leave feedback! And go Mariners.