The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon, claiming a series victory on the road after losing the first of the three-game set. The Brewers owe a pair of individuals a generous portion of the credit: starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who delivered seven one-hit, scoreless innings of work, and outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who returned to the lineup from an oblique injury to make franchise history with a pair of home runs.

Indeed, Cain became the first player in Brewers history to hit two go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later of the same game, according to the research wizards at STATS. Cain's first home run gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning (Joc Pederson then answered back with a solo shot of his own in the bottom half of the frame), while his second -- a three-run shot in the 10th -- put them ahead for good.

Cain's home runs were also his first since September 27, 2019, snapping a 558-day homerless drought. Of course, his "drought" looks far, far less severe when viewed from a games played perspective, as he went all of eight games without a dinger: one in 2019, five in 2020 (before he opted out over personal and COVID-related seasons), and two in 2021.

Cain is in the penultimate season of the five-year contract he signed with the Brewers prior to the 2018 campaign. To date, he's batted .286/.359/.395 (100 OPS+) with 22 home runs, 55 stolen bases, and 11.8 Wins Above Replacement as a Brewer. Additionally, Cain won a Gold Glove Award in 2019 and made the All-Star Game and received Most Valuable Player Award consideration in 2018.

With Wednesday's win, the Brewers are now 3-3 on the season. They'll continue their road trip on Thursday with a three-game stop against the St. Louis Cardinals. Corbin Burnes, who nearly threw a no-hitter his first time out, will get the nod.