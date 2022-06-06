The Los Angeles Angels on Monday attempted to distract from their ongoing 11-game losing streak by unveiling their City Connect uniforms. Here's a look:

And more photo-shoot outtakes from a beach:

Some design details, according to the Angels' tweet above:

The jerseys are sand-colored with a jersey font that's "inspired by vintage surf brands."

The diamond shape around the uniform number on the front of the jersey is also surf-brand inspired. It's also designed to evoke "beach city signage."

The patch on the right jersey sleeve "pays tribute to the early railway that connected Southern California."

The left jersey sleeve features some striping that, according to the team, "draws inspiration from the sleek and simple design of retro surfboards."

"In Southern California, there are few things more synonymous with summer than days at the beach and nights at the ballpark," Angels president John Carpino said in a news release. "Our City Connect uniforms look to celebrate those traditions by bringing the local beach culture to the Big A."

Local hooks are the impetus for the City Connect uniforms, and as local hooks go the beach, the sun, the surfers, and the skateboarders of So Cal provide a usable foundation. This design certainly leans into all of that while not departing from the team's traditional color palette.

The Angels will debut these uniforms on Saturday (June 11) against the New York Mets.