Los Angeles Angels sign Anthony Rendon to seven-year, $245 million deal at Winter Meetings, per report

The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to sign third baseman Anthony Rendon to a seven-year deal worth $245 million on Wednesday night at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Rendon, 29 and going into his age-30 season, had spent the entirety of his career with the Nationals since being drafted sixth overall in 2011. This past season, Rendon batted .319/.412/.598 (153 OPS+) with 34 home runs and 44 doubles in 146 games with almost as many walks as strikeouts. Across parts of seven major-league seasons, Rendon owns an OPS+ of 126. Over the last three seasons combined, Rendon has an OPS+ of 143, and that's the level of production in tandem with his solid defense at the hot corner for which the Angels are paying.

Last season, the Angels received poor production from the position, as six different third basemen combined for a slash line of .243/.306/.345 with 13 home runs. Rendon, to say the least, promises a massive upgrade over those numbers. The Angels earlier this week cleared the decks for a new third baseman when they dealt Zack Cozart and his contract to the Giants.

The Angels had been heavily pursuing right-hander Gerrit Cole, who eventually signed a record $324 million contract with the Yankees. After missing out on Cole, though, the Angels quickly pivoted to the other premier free agent Rendon. While the Angels' rotation remains a major concern, even after the recent trade for Dylan Bundy, the addition of Rendon moves the needle in a big way and adds another big bat to go alongside reigning AL MVP Mike Trout.

Owner Arte Moreno wanted to spend big to put a competitive roster around Trout and at the disposal of new manager Joe Maddon. Cole was the "priority item" given that the Angels had one of the worst rotations in baseball last season, but as consolation prizes go Rendon is an impressive one.

The Dodgers and Rangers had also been linked to Rendon, but a source tells Evan Grant that the Rangers bowed out of the running for him on Wednesday night. As for the Dodgers, their willingness to pay these rates given the emphasis on payroll efficiency under Andrew Friedman was always suspect.

