Los Angeles Dodgers payroll
Full details on the Dodgers’ roster, service time, and payroll
This is an overview look at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ payroll, with details about every player on the 40-man roster, plus several others.
This counts payroll as the payments actually happen, rather than average annual value. We will track the competitive balance tax and related issues in separate posts as needed. This worksheet is more a resource to use throughout the season, and will be updated accordingly.
Below you will find details on service time, roster status, and contract information for every Dodger. Service time is in days and years, so 4.123 means four years, 123 days of major league service time. The season is 183 days long, with 172 days accrued needed for a full season.
The minimum major league salary for 2017 is $535,000, then raises to $545,000 in 2018 and $555,000 in 2019.
Some of these values (in italics) are estimated. For the old payroll worksheet, click here.
Erisbel Arruebarrena
The Cuban infielder signed a five-year, $25 million contract on Feb. 22, 2014.
$7.5 million signing bonus
2014: $1.5 million
2015: $3 million
2016: $4 million
2017: $4 million
2018: $5 million
***
Arruebarrena was suspended by the club on May 4, 2016 for the remainder of the season, meaning he will lose 152 days of salary.
$4,000,000 x 31/183 = $677,596
***
Arruebarrena was designated for assignment on Dec. 31, 2014. He cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Jan. 9, 2015.
The Dodgers suspended Arruebarrena on May 21, 2015 for the remainder of the 2015 season for repeated violations of his contract. That suspension was reduced on appeal to 30 days.
$3,000,000 x 153/183 = $2,508,197
***
Arruebarrena will still need six years of service time before reaching free agency.
Arruebarrena was recalled from Triple-A on May 21 and was optioned on June 6, earning 16 days of service time.
Arruebarrena was recalled from Triple-A on July 3 and was optioned on July 27, earning 24 days of service time.
He was recalled from Triple-A on Aug. 19, then optioned to Class-A Rancho on Aug. 24, earning five days of service time.
Arruebarrena was recalled from Class-A on Sep. 2, with 27 days left in the regular season.
Luis Avilan
Avilan signed a one-year deal, avoiding salary arbitration on Jan. 13, 2017.
2017: $1.5 million
***
The left-hander agreed to a one-year deal, avoiding salary arbitration on Jan. 15, 2016.
2016: $1.39 million
Avilan was recalled from Triple-A on April 21, then optioned back to Oklahoma City on April 25, earning four days of service time.
Avilan was recalled on May 23, then optioned back to Triple-A on May 26, earning three more days of service time.
He was recalled again on July 5, then optioned on July 7, earning two more days of service time.
Avilan was recalled on July 19, then optioned on Aug. 12, earning 24 more days of service time.
Avilan was recalled again on Aug. 23, then optioned on Aug. 25, earning 2 more days of service time.
Avilan was called up for 1 day as the 26th man on Aug. 31, earning 1 day of service time.
Avilan was recalled on Sept. 5, with 28 days remaining in the regular season.
****
2015: $530,000
Avilan was acquired from the Braves in a three-team, 13-player deal on July 30, 2015, with 67 days left in the regular season.
$530,000 x 67/183 = $194,044.
Austin Barnes
2017: $540,000
***
2016: $512,500
Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Apr. 15, earning 12 days of major league service time.
$512,500 x 12/183 = $33,607
Barnes was recalled from Triple-A on June 5, then optioned on June 14, earning 9 days of service time.
$512,500 x 9/183 = $25,205
Barnes was recalled from Triple-A on July 22, then optioned on July 31, earning 9 days of service time.
$512,500 x 9/183 = $25,205
Barnes was recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 2, with 31 days left in the regular season.
$512,500 x 31/183 = $86,817
***
The catcher/infielder came to Los Angeles as part of an eight-player, three-team trade between the Marlins and Angels on Dec. 10, 2014.
2015: $507,500
Barnes was recalled on May 23, then optioned on June 2 in between games of a doubleheader, earning 11 days of service time.
$507,500 x 11/183 = $30,505
Barnes was recalled on July 20, then optioned on Aug. 4, earning 15 days of major league service time.
$507,500 x 15/183 = $41,598
Barnes was recalled on Aug. 31, with 35 days left in the season.
$507,500 x 35/183 = $97,063
Pedro Baez
2016: $520,000
He signed a one-year deal on March 10, 2015.
Baez was optioned to Double-A on Aug. 30, earning 149 days of service time.
$520,000 x 149/183 = $423,388
Baez was recalled on Sept. 6, with 27 days left in the regular season.
$520,000 x 27/183 = $76,721
***
2015: $512,500
***
The third baseman turned pitcher was added to the 40-man roster on Nov. 20, 2013
2014: $500,000
Baez was recalled to the Dodgers on May 5, and was optioned to Double-A on May 6, earning one day of service time.
$500,000 x 1/183 = $2,732
Baez was recalled to the Dodgers on July 8, and was optioned to Triple-A after the game on July 13, earning six days of service time.
$500,000 x 6/183 = $16,393
Baez was recalled to the Dodgers on Aug. 5, then was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 11. He was recalled back on Aug. 15 replacing an injured Hyun-jin Ryu, canceling the option; from Aug. 5 there are 55 days left in the regular season.
$500,000 x 55/183 = $150,273
Cody Bellinger
2017: $535,000
Bellinger was called up from Triple-A on Apr. 25, with 160 days remaining in the regular season.
$535,000 x 160/183 = $467,760
Walker Buehler
2017: $535,000
Buehler was called up from Triple-A on Sept. 6, 2017, with 26 days remaining in the regular season.
$535,000 x 26/183 = $76,011
Fabio Castillo
The Dodgers purchased Castillo’s contract — adding him to the 40-man roster — and optioned him to Triple-A on June 8, 2017.
2017: $535,000
Castillo was recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 1, 2017, then designated for assignment on Sept. 6, earning 5 days of service time.
$535,000 x 5/183 = $14,617
Tony Cingrani
Cingrani was acquired from the Reds for outfielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher Hendrik Clementina on July 31, 2017.
The left-hander avoided arbitration in 2017 with a one-year, $1.825 million contract. He was acquired with 62 days remaining in the regular season.
$1.825 million x 62/183 = $618,306
Carl Crawford
The Dodgers designated Crawford for assignment on June 5, 2016. He was released on June 13.
***
Crawford was acquired from the Red Sox in the nine-player Punto Trade on Aug. 25, 2012, in the second year of a seven-year, $142 million contract.
2012: $19.5 million
2013: $20 million
2014: $20.25 million
2015: $20.5 million
2016: $20.75 million
2017: $21 million
In 2012, Crawford was acquired with 40 days left in the season.
$19,500,000 x 40/183 = $4,262,295
Crawford can earn up to $625,000 annually in performance bonuses:
$50,000 for being named an All-Star
$75,000 for League Championship Series MVP
$100,000 for Gold Glove
$100,000 for Silver Slugger
$100,000 for World Series MVP
$200,000 for MVP award
$125,000 for second place in MVP vote
$100,000 for third place in MVP vote
$75,000 for fourth place in MVP vote
$50,000 for fifth place in MVP vote
Crawford earned no bonuses with the Dodgers.
Charlie Culberson
Culberson signed a one-year contract on Dec. 1, 2016.
2017: $550,000
He was sent outright to Triple-A on Dec. 9, 2016.
The Dodgers selected Culberson’s contract from Triple-A on Sept. 4, 2017, with 28 days remaining in the regular season.
***
The utility infielder signed a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training on Nov. 19, 2015.
2016: $535,000
Culberson made the opening day roster. He was optioned to Triple-A on May 18, after 45 days on the major league roster.
$535,000 x 45/183 = $131,557
Culberson was recalled from Triple-A on July 20, then optioned back on July 21, earning one more day.
$535,000 x 1/183 = $2,923
Culberson was recalled from Triple-A on Aug. 23, with 41 days remaining in the regular season.
$535,000 x 41/183 = $119,863
Yu Darvish
Darvish was acquired from the Rangers for second baseman Willie Calhoun, pitcher A.J. Alexy, and infielder Brendan Davis on July 31, 2017.
Darvish is in the final season of his contract, earning $11 million in 2017. He was acquired with 62 days remaining in the regular season.
$11 million x 62/183 = $3,726,776
Grant Dayton
2017: $540,000
Dayton was optioned to Triple-A on May 16, earning 44 days of service time.
$540,000 x 44/183 = $129,836
Dayton was recalled from Triple-A on June 1, with 123 days remaining in the regular season.
$540,000 x 123/183 = $362,951
***
Dayton was acquired from the Marlins for Chris Reed on July 15, 2015.
2016: $507,500
The Dodgers purchased Dayton's contract from Triple-A on July 21, 2016, then optioned him to Triple-A on July 23, earning 2 days of service time.
$507,500 x 2/183 = $5,546
Dayton was called up to the majors on Aug. 4, with 60 days left in the regular season.
$507,500 x 60/183 = $166,393
O`Koyea Dickson
2017: $535,000
Dickson’s contract was purchased from Triple-A on Sept. 1, 2017, with 31 days left in the regular season.
$535,000 x 31/183 = $90,628
Brett Eibner
Eibner was acquired from Oakland for minor leaguer Jordan Tarsovich on Jan. 25, 2017.
I don’t have Eibner’s salary for 2017, but I will assume $540,000.
Eibner was recalled on Apr. 19, then optioned on Apr. 25, earning 6 days of service time.
$540,000 x 6/183 = $17,705
Eibner was recalled on May 10, then optioned on June 9, earning 40 days of service time.
$540,000 x 40/183 = $118,033
Andre Ethier
The Dodgers declined Ethier’s $17.5 million option for 2018 on Nov. 5, 2017, instead paying him a $2.5 million buyout.
***
Ethier signed a five-year extension on June 12, 2012 worth a guaranteed $85 million. The deal also has a vesting option for a sixth season, based on plate appearances in 2017 or 2016-2017, that could bring the total value of the deal to $100 million. The payout:
2013: $13.5 million
2014: $15.5 million
2015: $18 million
2016: $18 million
2017: $17.5 million
2018: $17.5 million club option (or $2.5 million buyout)
The 2018 option vests if Ethier has 550 plate appearances in 2017, or 1,100 plate appearances in 2016-17.
2012: signed a one-year deal worth $10.95 million on January 17, 2012, plus incentives, avoiding salary arbitration. Ethier can earn up to $50,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances:
$25,000 for 600 PA - earned October 1
$25,000 for 625 PA
Ethier signed a two-year deal on January 19, 2010, avoiding salary arbitration. The deal was worth a total of $15.25 million:
$500,000 signing bonus
2010: $5.5 million
2011: $9.25 million
In addition, Ethier can earn up to $375,000 in incentives in 2010-2011:
Annually (2010-2011)
$25,000 for 600 PA
$50,000 for 650 PA
$50,000 for 675 PA
Achieving those incentives in 2010 (he didn't) would have also added those amounts to Ethier's 2011 base salary. Ethier didn't earn any bonuses in 2010 or 2011.
2009: Avoided arbitration with a one-year deal on Feb. 17, 2009 worth $3.1 million, plus potential for $100,000 in incentives:
$25,000 for 596 plate appearances -- achieved September 8
$25,000 for 625 PA -- achieved September 15 (PA #625 was his sixth walk-off!)
$50,000 for 650 PA -- achieved September 23
Kyle Farmer
2017: $535,000
Farmer was recalled from Triple-A on July 28, and optioned on Aug. 13, earning 16 days of service time.
$535,000 x 16/183 = $46,776
Farmer was recalled on Aug. 23 and optioned on Aug. 30, earning 7 days of service time.
$535,000 x 7/183 = $20,464
Farmer was recalled on Sept. 9, with 23 days remaining in the regular season.
$535,000 x 23/183 = $67,240
He was added to the 40-man roster on Nov. 18, 2016.
Josh Fields
Fields agreed to a 1-year deal, avoiding salary arbitration on Jan. 13, 2017.
2017: $1.05 million
Fields was optioned to Triple-A on March 28.
He was recalled from Triple-A on April 7, then optioned back to Triple-A on June 19, earning 73 days of service time.
Fields was recalled from Triple-A on July 1, with 93 days remaining in the regular season.
***
Fields was acquired from the Astros on Aug. 1, 2016.
2016: $900,000
Fields was acquired with 62 days remaining in the regular season.
$900,000 x 62/183 = $304,918
Fields was recalled on Aug. 3, then was optioned on Aug. 23, earning 20 days of service time.
Fields was recalled on Sept. 2, with 31 days left in the regular season.
Wilmer Font
2017: $535,000
Font’s contract was purchased from Triple-A on Sept. 1, 2017, with 30 days left in the regular season.
$535,000 x 31/183 = $87,705
Mike Freeman
Freeman was claimed off waivers from the Mariners on May 26, 2017.
I don’t have his salary, but I am estimating $540,000 for 2017.
Freeman was recalled from Triple-A on June 25, then optioned to Triple-A on July 1, earning 6 days of service time.
$540,000 x 6/183 = $17,705
The Dodgers designated Freeman for assignment on July 31. He was sent outright to the minors on Aug. 5, but refused the assignment and became a free agent.
Logan Forsythe
The Dodgers exercised Forsythe’s club option for 2018 on Nov. 6, 2017.
The Dodgers acquired Forsythe from the Rays on Jan. 23, 2017.
2017: $5.75 million
2018: $9 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Forsythe's option for 2018 was originally worth $8.5 million, part of his two-year deal signed with Tampa Bay in January 2016. The option value increased by $500,000 with at least 550 plate appearances in 2016 (he had 567), and can increase by up to $1.5 million more based on Forsythe's 2017 plate appearances:
$500,000 for 533 PA (1,100 combined in 2016-2017)
$500,000 for 550 PA
$500,000 for 600 PA
Yimi Garcia
2017: $550,000
***
2016: $517,500
He signed a one-year deal on March 10, 2015.
2015: $510,000
Garcia made the opening day roster, then was optioned on July 8, earning 94 days of service time
$510,000 x 94/183 = $261,967
Garcia was recalled on July 26, then was optioned on Aug. 2, earning seven days of service time
$510,000 x 7/183 = $19,508
Garcia was recalled on Aug. 11, then was optioned on Aug. 24, earning 13 days of service time.
$510,000 x 13/183 = $36,230
Garcia was recalled on Sept. 3, with 32 days left in the season.
$510,000 x 32/183 = $89,180
***
The relief pitcher was added to the 40-man roster on Nov. 20, 2013.
2014: $500,000
Garcia was recalled on Sep. 1, with 28 days left in the regular season.
$500,000 x 28/183 = $76,503
Adrian Gonzalez
Gonzalez was acquired from the Red Sox in the nine-player Punto Trade on Aug. 25, 2012, in the first year of a seven-year, $154 million contract.
$6 million signing bonus
2012: $21 million
2013: $21 million
2014: $21 million
2015: $21 million
2016: $21 million
2017: $21.5 million
2018: $21.5 million
In 2012, Gonzalez was acquired with 40 days left in the season: $21,000,000 x 40/183 = $4,590,164
Gonzalez can earn $100,000 annually if he wins a Gold Glove Award. He earned that bonus with the Dodgers in 2014.
The Red Sox agreed to pay the Dodgers $11.7 million as part of the nine-player Punto Trade on Aug. 25, 2012, to be paid out in three installments:
2013: $3.9 million
2014: $3.9 million
2015: $3.9 million
Yasmani Grandal
Grandal signed a 1-year deal, avoiding salary arbitration on Jan. 13, 2017.
2017: $5.5 million
***
Grandal avoided arbitration with a one-year deal on Jan. 15, 2016.
2016: $2.8 million
****
The catcher was traded to Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 2014.
He signed a one-year deal on March 10, 2015.
2015: $693,000
Curtis Granderson
Granderson was acquired from the Mets for a player to be named later (Jacob Rhame) after the game on Aug. 18, 2017, with 44 days remaining in the season. He is in the final seasonof a four-year contract.
2017: $15 million
$15 million x 44/183 = $3,606,557
The Mets are sending cash in the deal as well.
Alex Guerrero
Guerrero was designated for assignment on May 31, 2016, removing him from the 40-man roster. He was released on June 8, 2016.
***
The Dodgers signed the Cuban infielder to a four-year, $28 million contract on Oct. 22, 2013. The payout is as follows:
$10 million signing bonus
2014: $4 million
2015: $4 million
2016: $5 million
2017: $5 million
In addition, Guerrero can earn up to $1 million annually in performance bonuses, for plate appearances from 500-600.
After the 2014 season, Guerrero can't be sent to the minor leagues without his consent, and he will be a free agent after the 2017 season (the Dodgers can't offer him arbitration.
If Guerrero is traded, he can become a free agent at the end of that season.
***
Guerrero was optioned to Triple-A on March 24, earning two days of service time for the trip to Australia.
Guerrero was recalled from Triple-A on Sep. 1, with 28 days remaining in the regular season.
Franklin Gutierrez
The outfielder signed a one-year deal on Feb. 20, 2017.
2017: $2.6 million
Gutierrez can also earn up to $400,000 in performance bonuses:
$100,000 for 400 PA
$100,000 for 450 PA
$200,000 for 500 PA
Chris Hatcher
Hatcher avoided salary arbitration with a one-year deal on Dec. 1, 2016.
2017: $1.25 million
Hatcher was traded to Oakland for $500,000 in international amateur bonus space on Aug. 15, 2017. He was with the Dodgers for 136 days of the regular season.
$1.25 million x 136/183 = $928,962
***
The pitcher avoided salary arbitration with a one-year deal on Jan. 13, 2016.
2016: $1.065 million
***
The relief pitcher came to Los Angeles as part of an eight-player, three-team trade between the Marlins and Angels on Dec. 10, 2014.
He signed a one-year deal on March 10, 2015.
2015: $522,500
Kike Hernandez
2017: $555,000
***
2016: $520,000
***
The utiiity came to Los Angeles as part of an eight-player, three-team trade between the Marlins and Angels on Dec. 10, 2014.
He signed a one-year deal on March 10, 2015.
2015: $512,500
Hernandez was recalled on April 28, with 159 days remaining in the season.
$512,500 x 159/183 = $445,287
Rich Hill
Hill signed a three-year, $48 million free agent contract on Dec. 5, 2016.
$2 million signing bonus
2017: $12 million
2018: $16 million
2019: $18 million
***
Hill was acquired from the A's on Aug. 1, 2016.
2016: $6,000,000
Hill was acquired with 62 days remaining in the regular season.
$6,000,000 x 62/183 = $2,032,787
Kenley Jansen
Jansen signed a five-year, $80 million contract to return to the Dodgers on Jan. 10, 2017.
$4 million signing bonus
2017: $10 million
2018: $10 million
2019: $18 million
2020: $18 million
2021: $20 million
Jansen can opt out and become a free agent after the 2019 season.
He receives a $1 million bonus each time he is traded.
****
Jansen avoided arbitration with a one-year contract on Jan. 15, 2016.
2016: $10.65 million
Jansen signed a one-year deal on Jan. 16, 2015, avoiding salary arbitration.
2015: $7.425 million
The closer signed a one-year deal on Feb. 11, 2014, avoiding salary arbitration.
2014: $4.3 million
Jansen filed at $5.05 million for 2014 while the Dodgers countered at $3.5 million, a midpoint of $4.275 million.
2013: $512,000
2012: $491,000
2011: $416,000
Jansen was optioned to Double A Chattanooga on May 1, but he was recalled on May 6 to replace the injured Jonathan Broxton, so Jansen gets credit for service time as if he was never sent down.
2010: His salary is estimated to be $400,000, and he was recalled on July 23, with 73 days left in the regular season.
$400,000 x 73/183 = $159,563
Scott Kazmir
The left-hander signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Dodgers on Dec. 30, 2015.
$5 million signing bonus
2016: $11 million ($8 million deferred to Dec. 15, 2019)
2017: $16 million ($8 million deferred to Dec. 15, 2020)
2018: $16 million ($8 million deferred to Dec. 15, 2021)
Kazmir could opted out of the contract after one year (2016). If he did opt out, Kazmir would have received the $8 million deferred from 2016 by Jan. 15, 2017. Kazmir did not opt out.
Because of the deferred money, MLB values the total deal at $44,954,652 rather than $48 million. The MLBPA, which uses a slightly different valuation method, counts the total deal as $45,335,913.
Matt Kemp
Kemp was traded to the Padres in a five-player trade on Dec. 18, 2014.
The Dodgers are sending $32 million to San Diego in the trade, with over half paid in 2015.
2015: $18 million ($3 million on the first of every month April through August)
2016: $3.5 million
2017: $3.5 million
2018: $3.5 million
2019: $3.5 million
The $3.5 million each year from 2016-2019 is paid $600,000 on the first of each month April through August, followed by $500,000 on Sept 1.
***
Signed an eight-year, $160 million contract extension on November 17, 2011, covering his final year of arbitration plus seven more seasons. It was the largest contract in Dodgers history and at the time it was signed the largest deal in National League history:
$2 million signing bonus, payable on April 15, 2012.
2012: $10 million (of which $2 million is deferred to April 15, 2013)
2013: $20 million salary + $2 million deferred from 2012
2014: $21 million
2015: $21 million
2016: $21.5 million
2017: $21.5 million
2018: $21.5 million
2019: $21.5 million
Signed a two-year deal for $10.95 million on January 15, 2010, avoiding arbitration and covering 2010-2011:
2010: $4 million
2011: $7.1 million ($6.95 million base salary + $150,000 in bonuses earned in 2010)
Has potential to add $300,000 to 2011 salary based on plate appearances in 2010:
$50,000 for 600 PA - achieved September 14
$100,000 for 650 PA - achieved September 28
$150,000 for 675 PA
Howie Kendrick
Kendrick was traded to the Phillies for Darin Ruf and Darnell Sweeney on Nov. 11, 2016.
***
Kendrick agreed a two-year, $20 million deal to return on Feb. 4, 2016.
2016: $10 million ($5 million deferred to Dec. 15, 2018)
2017: $10 million ($5 million deferred to Dec. 15, 2019)
Kendrick rejected the Dodgers' qualifying offer of one year, $15.8 million on Nov. 13, 2015.
* * *
The second baseman came to Los Angeles as part of an eight-player, three-team trade between the Marlins and Angels on Dec. 10, 2014.
Kendrick has one year remaining on his contact.
2015: $9,500,000
Clayton Kershaw
The left-hander signed to a seven-year extension worth $215 million on Jan. 17, 2014.
$18 million signing bonus (payable in three $6 million installments in 2014: April 15, July 15 and Sept. 15)
2014: $4 million
2015: $30 million
2016: $32 million
2017: $33 million
2018: $33 million
2019: $32 million
2020: $33 million
Annually, Kershaw can earn $1 million if he wins the Cy Young Award, or $500,000 if he finishes second or third in the voting.
Kershaw earned a $1 million bonus for winning the 2014 NL Cy Young Award. He got a $500,000 bonus for finishing third in the 2015 NL Cy Young vote.
Kershaw can opt out of the contract after the 2018 season and become a free agent.
Kershaw can also void the contract following a season in which he is traded. If Kershaw is traded during the offseason, he gets a $3 million bonus and can opt out after one season with his new team.
***
Kershaw avoided a salary arbitration hearing by signing a two-year, $19 million contract on February 7, 2012. Kershaw for 2012 filed at $10 million, while the Dodgers filed at $6.5 million.
$500,000 signing bonus
2012: $7.5 million (including $2 million deferred to January 2013)
2013: $11 million
In addition, Kershaw earned $200,000 in performance bonuses in 2012, plus had his 2013 base salary increase to $11.5 million. Kershaw also earned $300,000 in performance bonuses in 2013.
2011: Kershaw signed a one-year deal for $500,000 on March 2, 2011.
Adam Liberatore
I don’t have Liberatore’s 2017 salary, so I will assume $545,000.
Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A on April 23, with 162 days left in the regular season.
$545,000 x 162/183 = $482,459
***
I don't have Liberatore's exact 2016 salary, but with 106 days of service time entering the season I am estimating $515,000 for him.
2016: $515,000 (estimated)
Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A on Apr. 14, with 172 days left in the regular season.
$515,000 x 172/183 = $484,044
***
The Dodgers acquired the left-handed pitcher with Joel Peralta in a four-player trade with the Rays on Nov. 20, 2014 that also sent Jose Dominguez and minor league pitcher Greg Harris to Tampa Bay.
He signed a one-year deal on March 10, 2015.
2015: $507,500
Liberatore was recalled on April 17, then optioned back to Triple-A on April 21. He was recalled on April 27 when Brandon McCarthy was placed on the DL, negating the option. He was optioned on July 22, so dating back to April 17 he earned 96 days of service time.
$507,500 x 96/183 = $266,230
Liberatore was recalled on Sept. 22, with 13 days left in the regular season
$507,500 x 13/183 = $36,052
Tim Locastro
2017: $535,000
Locastro was called up to the majors on Sept. 29, 2017, with 3 days left in the regular season.
$535,000 x 3/183 = $8,770
Kenta Maeda
The right-hander signed an eight-year, $25 million contract on Jan. 7, 2016.
Maeda receives a $1 million signing bonus
2016: $3 million
2017: $3 million
2018: $3 million
2019: $3 million
2020: $3 million
2021: $3 million
2022: $3 million
2023: $3 million
Maeda can also earn up to $10.15 million annually based on games started, innings pitched, and making the opening day roster:
$150,000 for making the opening day 25-man active roster (2017: earned)
$1 million for 15 games started (2017: earned July 19)
$1 million for 20 games started (2017: earned Aug. 20)
$1.5 million for 25 games started (2017: earned Sept. 21)
$1.5 million for 30 games started
$1.5 million for 32 games started
$250,000 for 90 innings pitched (2017: earned Aug. 1)
$250,000 for 100 innings pitched (2017: earned Aug. 8)
$250,000 for 110 innings pitched (2017: earned Aug. 20)
$250,000 for 120 innings pitched (2017: earned Aug. 31)
$250,000 for 130 innings pitched (2017: earned Sept. 21)
$250,000 for 140 innings pitched
$250,000 for 150 innings pitched
$250,000 for 160 innings pitched
$250,000 for 170 innings pitched
$250,000 for 180 innings pitched
$250,000 for 190 innings pitched
$750,000 for 200 innings pitched
In 2016, Maeda earned $8.9 million in bonuses -- $150,000 for making the opening day roster, $6.5 million for making 32 starts, and $2.25 million for 175⅔ innings.
Maeda gets a $1 million bonus each time he is traded.
The Dodgers will pay a $20 million release fee to the Hiroshima Carp, in four installments: $10 million by Jan. 21, 2016, $3.4 million by July 7, 2016, $3.4 million by Jan. 7, 2017, and $3.2 million by July 7, 2017.
Brandon McCarthy
The pitcher signed a four-year, $48 million contract on on Dec. 16, 2014.
$6 million signing bonus ($3 million payable on Jan. 1, 2015; $3 million payable on Feb. 1, 2015)
2015: $11 million
2016: $11 million
2017: $10 million
2018: $10 million
2019: conditional club option
If McCarthy spends between 120-179 days on the disabled list with a shoulder injury related to a stress fracture or reaction injury from 2015-2018, there is a 2019 club option worth $8 million. If McCarthy spends 180 or more days on the DL with those same injuries, the option is $5 million.
Brandon Morrow
Morrow was signed to a minor league deal with a non-roster invitation to spring training on Jan. 26, 2017.
2017: $1.25 million
Morrow can also earn up to $1 million in performance bonuses:
$250,000 for 40 games pitched (earned: Sept. 13)
$250,000 for 50 games pitched
$250,000 for 60 games pitched
$250,000 for 65 games pitched
The Dodgers selected the contract of Morrow on May 29, then he was optioned on June 10, up in the majors for 12 days.
$1.25 million x 12/183 = $81,967
Morrow was recalled on June 21, with 103 days remaining in the regular season.
$1.25 million x 103/183 = $703,552
Edward Paredes
2017: $535,000
The Dodgers selected the contract of Paredes on July 24, then he was optioned on Aug. 1, earning 8 days of service time.
$535,000 x 8/183 = $23,388
Paredes was recalled on Aug. 19, with 44 days left in the regular season.
$535,000 x 44/183 = $128,634
Joc Pederson
2017: $555,000
Pederson was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 19, after earning 139 days of service time.
$555,000 x 139/183 = $421,557
Pederson was recalled on Sept. 5, with 27 days remaining in the regular season.
$555,000 x 27/183 = $81,885
***
2016: $520,000
***
He signed a one-year deal on March 10, 2015.
2015: $510,000
***
2014: $500,000
Pederson had his contract purchased from Triple-A on Sep. 1, with 28 days left in the regular season.
$500,000 x 28/183 = $76,503
Yasiel Puig
The Dodgers signed Puig to a seven-year, $42 million contract on June 29, 2012.
He received a $12 million signing bonus, half payable within 30 days of reporting and half payable on January 15, 2013. The rest of the contract is distributed as follows:
2012: $2 million
2013: $2 million
2014: $2 million
2015: $4.5 million
2016: $5.5 million
2017: $6.5 million
2018: $7.5 million
If Puig is eligible for salary arbitration during the contract, Puig can void the remainder of the contract and enter arbitration instead. Puig won't be a free agent until he accumulates six years of service time, so no sooner than after 2019.
Josh Ravin
2017: $540,000
Ravin began the season on the disabled list, then was activated and optioned to Triple-A on May 10, earning 38 days of service time.
$540,000 x 38/183 = $112,131
Ravin was recalled on May 21, then optioned on May 23, earning 2 days of service time.
$540,000 x 2/183 = $5,902
Ravin was recalled on June 16, then optioned on June 18, earning 2 days of service time.
$540,000 x 2/183 = $5,902
Ravin was recalled on July 24, then optioned on Aug. 2, earning 9 days of service time.
$540,000 x 9/183 = $26,557
Ravin was recalled on Aug. 22, with 41 days left in the regular season.
$540,000 x 41/183 = $120,984
***
2016: $515,000
Ravin, on the 60-day DL, was suspended 80 games on May 2, 2016 for a positive PED test. He will not be paid while suspended, which will likely outlast his DL stint. He earned his major league salary through May 1 (29 days), plus at least the three off days through the earliest his 60-day DL stint would have lasted (June 2).
$515,000 x 32/183 = $90,055
Ravin was activated from the 60-day DL on Aug. 3 (the day after his suspension was fulfilled) and optioned to Triple-A.
Ravin was recalled on Aug. 8, with 57 days remaining in the regular season.
$515,000 x 57/183 = $157,596
***
2015: $507,500
Ravin was called up to the Dodgers on June 2, then optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20, earning 18 days of major league service time.
$507,500 x 18/183 = $49,918
Ravin was called up to the Dodgers on July 8, then optioned on July 11, earning three days of major league service time.
$507,500 x 18/183 = $8,320
Ravin was called up to the Dodgers on July 24, then optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 25, earning one day of major league service time.
$507,500 x 18/183 = $2,773
Ravin was recalled on Sept. 1 then placed on the 60-day DL to create 40-man roster space, with 34 days left in the season.
$507,500 x 34/183 = $94,290
***
The Dodgers signed Ravin as a minor league free agent on Dec. 13, 2013. He was a non-roster invitee to spring training in 2014.
Sergio Romo
The right-hander signed one-year deal with the Dodgers on Feb. 15, 2017.
2017: $3 million
Romo can also earn up to $250,000 in performance bonuses:
$125,000 for 50 games pitched
$125,000 for 60 games pitched
Romo was designated for assignment on July 20, 2017, then traded with cash to the Rays two days later. The Dodgers were on the hook for 112 days of Romo’s contract, plus agreed to send $414,934 to Tampa Bay as part of the deal, per the Associated Press.
$3 million x 112/183 = $1,836,066 + $414,934 = $2,251,000
Hyun-jin Ryu
The Dodgers won the bid for Ryu on Nov. 10, 2012, with a bid of $25,737,737.33 to the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organziation.
Ryu agreed to a six-year contract worth $36 million on Dec. 9, 2012.
Ryu will get a $5 million signing bonus, payable $2.5 million payable on Apr. 1, 2013 and $2.5 million on Apr. 1, 2014.
The annual base salaries:
2013: $2.5 million
2014: $3.5 million
2015: $4.5 million
2016: $7 million
2017: $7 million
2018: $7 million
Ryu can earn up to $1 million annually in performance bonuses based on innings pitched:
$250,000 for 170 IP
$250,000 for 180 IP
$250,000 for 190 IP
$250,000 for 200 IP
In 2013, Ryu pitched 192 innings, earning $750,000 in bonuses.
Ryu cannot be sent to the minors without his written consent.
Ryu can also earn an increase in base salary based on Cy Young balloting:
$1 million for winning
$750,000 for finishing 2nd
$500,000 for finishing 3rd
$250,000 for finishing 4th or 5th
Ryu can opt out of the contract after 2017 if he pitches a total of 750 innings during the first five years (2013-2017) of the deal.
Per the Associated Press, "Ryu gets a $30,000 moving allowance, eight annual first-class round-trip tickets from Los Angeles to South Korea, an employee assigned to Korean media needs, and interpreter, a personal trainer/massage therapist, English lessons and payment for immigration fees." In addition, Ryu's contract "allows him access to purchase premium tickets. He gets a suite on the road but pays the difference between the cost of a suite and a regular room."
Corey Seager
2017: $575,000
***
2016: $510,000
***
2015: $507,500
The Dodgers called Seager up to the majors on Sept. 3, 2015, with 32 days left in the regular season.
$507,500 x 32/183 = $88,743
Rob Segedin
I don’t have Segedin’s salary for 2017, but I will assume $540,000.
Segedin was recalled from Triple-A on April 17, then optioned on Aug. 18, earning 123 days of service time.
$540,000 x 123/183 = $362,951
Segedin was recalled on Sept. 1, with 31 days left inthe regular seasonme.
$540,000 x 31/183 = $91,475
***
Segedin was acquired from the Yankees on Jan. 12, 2016 in exchange for Tyler Olson and Ronald Torreyes. Segedin was a non-roster invitee to spring training.
2016: $507,500
The Dodgers called Segedin up to the majors on Aug. 7, 2016, with 57 days left in the regular season.
$507,500 x 57/183 = $158,074
Yasiel Sierra
The Dodgers signed the pitcher two a six-year, $30 million contract on Feb. 21, 2016.
There is a $6 million signing bonus, half due on March 7 and half due on Dec. 15, 2016.
2016: $1 million
2017: $2.5 million
2018: $3.5 million
2019: $4 million
2020: $5.5 million
2021: $7.5 million
Once Sierra is eligible for salary arbitration, he may void the remainder of his contract and opt for arbitration instead.
He was sent outright to the minors on July 3, 2016.
Brock Stewart
2017: $537,500
Stewart began the season on the disabled list, then was activated and optioned to Triple-A on June 7, earning 66 days of service time.
$537,500 x 66/183 = $193,852
Stewart was recalled from Triple-A on June 18, then was optioned back to OKC on Aug. 11, earning 54 days of service time (Stewart was alrso optioned and recalled twice during this period within 10 days replacing a DL’d or paternity list player — June 21 to 26, then Aug. 3 to 8 -- nullifying the options).
$537,500 x 54/183 = $158,607
The Dodgers recalled Stewart on Aug. 22, then optioned him the next day.
$537,500 x 1/183 = $2,937
Stewart was recalled on Sept. 2, with 30 days left in the regular season.
$537,500 x 30/183 = $88,115
***
2016: $507,500
Stewart was called up on June 29, then optioned to Triple-A on July 3, earning 4 days of service time.
$507,500 x 4/183 = $11,093
Stewart was called up on Aug. 3, then optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 4, earning 1 day of service time.
$507,500 x 1/183 = $2,773
He was called up on Aug. 14, then optioned on Aug. 16, earning 2 days of service time.
$507,500 x 2/183 = $5,546
Stewart was recalled on Aug. 26, then optioned on Aug. 29, earning 3 days of service time.
$507,500 x 3/183 = $8,320
Stewart was recalled on Sept. 7, with 26 days remaining in the regular season.
$507,500 x 26/183 = $72,104
Ross Stripling
2017: $540,000
***
Stripling was added to the 40-man roster on Nov. 20, 2015, protecting him from the Rule 5 draft.
2016: $507,500
Stripling made the opening day roster, then was optioned on May 23, earning 50 days of service time.
$507,500 x 50/183 = $138,661
Stripling was recalled from Triple-A on July 23, then optioned on Aug. 2. He was recalled again on Aug. 6, replacing an injured Bud Norris, which negated the previous option. He was optioned again on Aug. 19, but again was brought back within 10 days, on Aug. 23, effectively negating it. So going back to the July 23 call-up, there are 72 days left in the regular season.
$507,500 x 72/183 = $199,672
Chris Taylor
I don’t have Taylor’s 2017 salary, but I am estimating $540,000.
Taylor was recalled from Triple-A on Apr. 19, with 166 days left in the regular season.
$540,500 x 166/183 = $489,836
***
Taylor was acquired from Seattle for pitcher Zach Lee on June 19, 2016.
Trayce Thompson
I don't have Thompson's 2017 salary, but I am assuming $545,000.
Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Apr. 12, then optioned on Apr. 16, earning 4 days of service time.
$545,000 x 4/183 = $11,913
Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 26, then optioned on July 24, earning 28 days of service time.
$545,000 x 28/183 = $83,388
Thompson was recalled on Sept. 5, with 27 days remaining in the regular season.
$545,000 x 27/183 = $80,410
***
The outfielder was acquired from the White Sox in a three-team deal with the Reds on Dec. 16, 2015.
2016: $512,500
Andrew Toles
2017: $540,000
***
2016: $507,500
Toles had his contract purchased on July 8, 2016, then was optioned on Aug. 3, earning 26 days of service time.
$507,500 x 26/183 = $72,104
Toles was recalled on Aug. 21, with 43 days left in the regular season.
$507,500 x 43/183 = $119,248
Dian Toscano
The outfielder was acquired from Atlanta in the Bud Norris trade on June 30, 2016.
2016: $1 million
2017: $1.3 million
2018: $1.5 million
2019: $1.7 million club option ($200,000 buyout)
Toscano joined the Dodgers on July 1, with 94 days left in the season.
$1 million x 94/183 = $513,661
Toscano was released on Apr. 3, 2017.
Justin Turner
Turner signed a four-year, $64 million contract to return to the Dodgers on Dec. 23, 2016.
$4 million signing bonus (payable Dec. 31, 2016)
2017: $12 million
2018: $11 million
2019: $18 million
2020: $19 million
Turner receives a $1 million bonus every time he is traded
***
Turner avoided salary arbitration with a one-year deal on Jan. 15, 2016.
2016: $5.1 million
***
The infielder avoided salary arbitration with a one-year contract signed on Jan. 16, 2015.
2015: $2.5 million
Turner signed a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training on Feb. 5, 2014. He made the team out of spring training, and had his contract purchased on March 16.
2014: $1 million
Turner's salary if in the minors would have been $120,000. In addition, he can earn up to $475,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances:
$25,000 for 200 PA (earned Aug. 2)
$25,000 for 275 PA (earned Sep. 1)
$50,000 for 300 PA (earned Sep. 12)
$50,000 for 325 PA
$50,000 for 350 PA
$50,000 for 375 PA
$75,000 for 400 PA
$75,000 for 425 PA
$75,000 for 450 PA
Julio Urias
2017: $540,000
Urias was recalled from Triple-A on Apr. 27, and optioned on May 21, earning 24 days of service time.
$540,000 x 24/183 = $70,820
***
2016: $507,500
Urias had his contract purchased from Triple-A on May 27, then optioned back to the minors on May 28. Urias was called back to the majors on May 31, replacing an injured Alex Wood. Because it was within 10 days, the option doesn't count, and Urias gets paid and accrues service time as if he was never sent down. He was then optioned on July 5, earning a total of 39 days of service time dating back to May 27.
$507,500 x 39/183 = $108,156
Urias was recalled from Triple-A on July 21, then optioned on July 22, earning 1 day of service time.
$507,500 x 1/183 = $2,773
Urias was recalled from Triple-A on Aug. 3, with 61 days left in the regular season.
$507,500 x 61/183 = $169,167
Chase Utley
Utley signed a one-year deal on Feb. 18, 2017.
2017: $2 million
Utley can also earn up to $500,000 in performance bonuses:
$62,500 for 40 games (earned May 27)
$62,500 for 60 games (earned June 19)
$62,500 for 80 games (earned July 22)
$62,500 for 100 games (earned Aug. 25)
$62,500 for 400 PA
$62,500 for 450 PA
$125,000 for 500 PA
***
Utley returned on a one-year contract, finalized on Dec. 9, 2015.
2016: $7 million
***
2015: $10,000,000 (plus a $5 million roster bonus)
2016-18: vesting club options ($2 million buyout)
Utley' options for 2016-2018 automatically vest at $15 million with 500 plate appearances in the season before. Otherwise, they become club options worth either $5 million, $7 million, $9 million or $11 million based on time on the active roster.
Utley was acquired from the Phillies in a three-player deal on Aug. 19, 2015, with 46 days left in the regular season.
$10,000,000 x 46/183 = $2,513,661.
The Phillies are sending the Dodgers $383,661 by Oct. 15 as part of the trade, per the Associated Press, and will cover the cost of the $2 million buyout if the Dodgers decline Utley's 2016 option ("on track to be at a price of $11 million.").
The Phillies will also pay all of the $5 million roster bonus to Utley in 2015.
Utley's 2016 club option is worth $11 million, the maximum amount, because he spent at least 125 days on an active roster in 2015.
The Dodgers declined Utley's 2016 option on Nov. 6, 2015.
Scott Van Slyke
Van Slyke avoided arbitration with a one-year deal on Dec. 1, 2016.
2017: $1.325 million
Van Slyke was traded to the Reds for Tony Cingrani on July 31, 2017, after 121 days of the regular season.
$1.325 million x 121/183 = $876,093
***
Van Slyke signed a one-year deal on Jan. 14, 2016, avoiding salary arbitration.
2016: $1.225 million
***
He signed a one-year deal on March 10, 2015.
2015: $522,500
***
Van Slyke signed a one-year deal on March 2, 2014.
2014: $507,500
Alex Verdugo
2017: $535,000
The Dodgers purchased Verdugo’s contract from Triple-A on Sept. 1, 2017, with 31 days left in the regular season.
$535,000 x 31/183 = $90,628
Tony Watson
Watson was aquired from the Pirates for pitcher Angel German and infielder Oneil Cruz on July 31, 2017.
Watson is a free agent after 2017, earning $5.6 million this season. He was acquired with 62 days remaining in the regular season.
$5.6 million x 62/183 = $1,897,268
Alex Wood
Wood signed a 1-year deal to avoid salary arbitration on Jan. 13, 2017.
2017: $2.8 million
***
2016: $530,000
***
2015: $520,000
Wood was acquired from the Braves in a three-team, 13-player deal on July 30, 2015, with 67 days left in the regular season.
$520,000 x 67/183 = $190,383.
