Los Angeles Kings' cheeky trash talk to Washington Nationals ends in an all-time backfire

The Los Angeles Kings' official Twitter account has never been afraid to have some fun. The Kings were one of the NHL's first teams to embrace Twitter and use it to take a lighter approach to providing club updates. They were so good at it that many other teams followed suit not long after.

But the playfulness of the Kings' Twitter account led to an all-time backfire on Wednesday night, and it was truly a sight to behold.

Our story starts here: On Sunday night, during Game 3 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Nationals, the Kings decided to make a little pun as a way to show some support for their hometown's baseball team. The Dodgers had just taken a commanding 8-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, putting themselves in a great position to take a 2-1 series lead and push Washington to the brink of elimination.

As such, the Kings went with a clever little spin on the ol' "you hate to see it" chirp.

A pretty good bit of chirping from the hockey account, for sure. The Dodgers would go on to win that game by a final score of 10-4.

But that tweet would eventually come back to bite the Kings in a big way, though it wasn't until days later. It took until Thursday night, when the Nationals met the Dodgers for a series finale in a do-or-die Game 5 in Los Angeles.

By now, you probably know what happened. The Dodgers held a 3-1 lead going into the eighth inning, then turned to Clayton Kershaw in relief... and he choked (...again). Big time. Kershaw gave up back-to-back solo home runs to the Nationals, who tied the game and forced extra innings before eventually winning the game on the strength of a Howie Kendrick grand slam in the 10th inning. Washington successfully came back in the series, and the finale, to punch their ticket to the NLCS.

Now, with such a turn of events, it's to be expected that many Nationals fans would go back to the Kings' trash talk from Sunday and say it "aged poorly." That's just how Twitter kind of works these days.

But there's a special twist ending to this story, and it's absolutely incredible stuff. Stuff that M. Night Shyamalan could only dream of.

After the Dodgers were forced to send this tweet on Wednesday night...

Thank you to the best fans in baseball for an incredible season. pic.twitter.com/3z6vwMVCh1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 10, 2019

...the Kings were forced to send this one.

Buzzer sounds, this one is over. pic.twitter.com/NUudXZrQT2 — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 10, 2019

I mean, what are the odds? How many hockey games in a season end 8-2? You can probably count them on one hand. And the thing that really puts this right over the top is the fact that the Dodgers and Kings tweets were sent literally one minute apart. You 8-2 see it indeed.

Of course, it would have been even better had it been the Capitals who took it to the Kings on the ice instead of the Canucks on Wednesday, but sometimes the universe can only make so many stars align. Even still, this is an incredible case of an all-time Twitter backfire and it's beautiful.