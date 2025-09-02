Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. suffered an injury Monday night, and it turns out it was significant. Tuesday, the D-backs announced a series of roster moves, including the placement of Gurriel on the injured list due to a torn ACL in his right knee. He's obviously done for the season, and he will likely miss at least the first few months of the 2026 MLB season.

Here's the play where Gurriel suffered the injury. It was a bizarre play, because Gurriel, in left field, apparently got hurt when he had to cut at the last second to avoid collision with centerfielder Blaze Alexander, who made a spectacular diving catch. It would be fair to call it a freak accident.

One of the more interesting aspects to the injury is the status of Gurriel's contract. He's set to make $13 million next season, but he also has an opt-out clause.

Gurriel, 31, ends the 2025 season hitting .248/.295/.418 (93 OPS+) with 24 doubles, two triples, 19 homers, 80 RBI, 52 runs, 10 steals and 0.2 WAR. It might not have been a great idea to opt out and test the market at this time anyway, but throw the ACL surgery and recovery on top of the lackluster season and it seems a safe bet that Gurriel stays put with the Snakes heading to next season with the Diamondbacks.

Arizona heads into Tuesday 68-71 on the season, which is 6 ½ games out of a playoff spot in the NL. It's within miracle range, but more likely the D-backs will be playing for a winning record, pride and setting up for next season.