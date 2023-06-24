The 2023 College World Series Finals begin in earnest on Saturday. Charles Schwab Field hosts the proceedings in Omaha, with the national champion determined in a best-of-three series. The top teams in the SEC this season square off for the title in the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators. LSU is the No. 5 seed, advancing with a thrilling win against Wake Forest, and Florida is the No. 2 seed as it comes in off a win over TCU.

LSU vs. Florida money line: Florida -130, LSU +100

LSU vs. Florida run line: Florida -1.5 (+140)

LSU vs. Florida over/under: 9.5

Why you should back Florida

Florida has a tremendous and complete roster to go along with a rest advantage. Because the Gators clinched a berth in the final early, Florida was able to more intentionally set its rotation, which can be crucial in the relatively small sample of a three-game series. Florida also has quality depth on offense, posting a team slash line of .291/.392/.543 this season. Florida is led by a pair of legitimate superstars in Jac Caglianone and Wyatt Langford.

Caglianone is tied for the national lead with 31 home runs and he maintains a 1.127 OPS while also contributing as a pitcher. Langford is a high-end prospect with a 1.251 OPS this season. The Gators lead the SEC with 121 doubles and Florida's pitching staff is in strong shape. Florida has won eight consecutive games and, to go along with an elite offense, the Gators have allowed just 18 total runs across those victories. See which side to back here.

Why you should back LSU

LSU is 9-1 during the postseason and coming off a memorable win over Wake Forest in the previous round. The Tigers strung together the best offensive profile in the SEC this season, bludgeoning opponents on a consistent basis, and LSU leads the country with 608 runs scored this season. With stars Dylan Crews and Tommy White leading the way, LSU has a .307 batting average, .430 on-base percentage and .556 slugging percentage as a team this season, powering through with 138 home runs to top the conference.

The Tigers won't be able to rely on elite pitcher Paul Skenes in this matchup, but LSU's pitching staff has struck out well over 11 batters per nine innings over the course of the season. With only 1.0 home runs allowed per nine innings, there is a lot to like about LSU's pitching profile. See which side to back here.

