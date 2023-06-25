The 2023 College World Series championship series continues on Sunday afternoon with a highly anticipated Game 2 matchup. The LSU Tigers face the Florida Gators for the second consecutive day and, at the end of Game 2, the national champion could be crowned. In the opener, a Cade Beloso home run in the 11th inning propelled LSU to victory. Florida will look to return the favor in Game 2 to stay alive in the best-of-three series.

LSU vs. Florida money line: LSU -110, Florida -120

LSU vs. Florida run line: Florida -1.5 (+140)

LSU vs. Florida over/under: 9.5

Why you should back Florida

While LSU has more pitching uncertainty in Game 2, Florida projects to send highly touted starter Hurston Waldrep to the mound. Waldrep hurled six innings of one-run ball in his last outing against Oral Roberts, generating 12 strikeouts in the process. He has a tremendous arm that projects Waldrep to be a first round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and Waldrep has a 3.99 ERA with more than 1.5 strikeouts per inning this season.

On offense, Florida is a high-powered machine, generating nearly eight runs per game and producing a .291/.392/.543 slash line before entering this series against LSU. The Gators lead the SEC in doubles and triples while landing just behind the Tigers in home runs, and Florida has a projected top-three pick in Wyatt Langford. The talented prospect has a .360/.488/.750 slash line entering the series with 19 home runs, 26 doubles, 54 walks, and only 43 strikeouts this season. See which side to back here.

Why you should back LSU

LSU's offense is otherworldly this season. No team in the country has scored more runs than LSU in 2023, with the Tigers entering this series against Florida averaging 8.9 runs per contest for the season. LSU also leads the SEC in batting average (.307), on-base percentage (.430), slugging percentage (.556) and home runs (138), with arguably the best player in the country in Dylan Crews. The highly-touted outfielder could be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and he has 18 home runs and 16 doubles to go along with a .423/.563/.715 slash line.

Eight LSU regulars entered this series with at least a .925 OPS for the season, and while Crews is the team's best player, he is far from alone. For example, Tommy White led the team with 187 total bases entering this series, producing 23 home runs and 23 doubles with a 1.158 OPS in 2023. He also blasted a home run in Game 1. See which side to back here.

