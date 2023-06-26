The 2023 College World Series Finals come to an end on Monday evening. The best-of-three matchup will come down to Game 3 between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers. The game will take place in prime time, with Charles Schwab Field hosting the action in Omaha. Florida won Game 2 by a lopsided margin on Saturday to stay alive after LSU won the opener on Friday.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. ET in Omaha. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9 in the latest Florida vs. LSU odds. Before locking in any 2023 College World Series picks, be sure to check out the CWS predictions from SportsLine's Allan Bell.

Bell is on an impressive run picking college baseball games for SportsLine. He went 56% throughout the 2022 college baseball postseason, including a +1200 futures hit on Ole Miss winning the national championship. He is 33-18 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, a 65% winning clip. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, Bell has set his sights on LSU vs. Florida and just locked in his picks and CWS predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Bell's picks. Here are several college baseball betting lines for Florida vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Florida money line: LSU -145, Florida +115

LSU vs. Florida run line: Florida -1.5 (+115)

LSU vs. Florida over/under: 9

LSU vs. Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Florida

Florida showed its potential for dominance during an all-time performance in Game 2. The Gators scored the most runs (24) ever by any team in a College World Series game, and the team's 20-run margin of victory placed Florida in a tie for second-largest all-time. Eight members of the lineup generated multiple hits on the way to 23 hits in total, and Florida accrued six walks, four doubles and six home runs in the game.

While that type of production is not normal for any squad, Florida's lineup is known for its overall depth and talent, and the Gators entered the series against LSU averaging 7.9 runs per game with a .291/.392/.543 slash line this season. Florida led the SEC in doubles and triples, trailing only LSU in home runs among conference foes, and three regulars in the lineup produced OPS marks over 1.100 in 2023. Wyatt Langford, a projected top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, leads the way for the Gators with a .373/.498/.777 slash line this season, and he had three extra-base hits in Saturday's win. See which side to back here.

Why you should back LSU

LSU hit a speed bump in Game 2 but, fortunately for the Tigers, the 20-run loss only counts once. The Tigers also have a potential X-factor for Game 3 in 21-year-old hurler Paul Skenes. He is the best pitcher in the country this season and, while LSU has not revealed its plan for the winner-take-all matchup, Skenes could be part of the mix. He threw eight shutout innings in his last start against Wake Forest, yielding only two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts. For the season, Skenes has a 1.69 ERA across 122.2 innings, producing 209 strikeouts and only 20 walks.

From there, LSU's lineup is potent, leading the SEC in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and home runs entering this weekend. The Tigers also averaged nearly nine runs per game this season and, while Florida has sluggers on its side, LSU has no shortage of offensive talent. Outfielder Dylan Crews is a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and he had two hits in Game 2. That brought his season-long slash line to .421/.564/.706 in 2023, and Tommy White leads the team in total bases with a .726 slugging percentage this season. See which side to back here.

How to make LSU vs. Florida CWS picks

Bell has evaluated this matchup from every angle and locked in a pair of best bets, including a strong play on the money line. See what it is over at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for LSU vs. Florida in the College World Series Finals on Monday? Visit SportsLine to find out, all from the expert who is on a 33-18 roll on college baseball picks.