It all comes down to Monday night in the 2023 Men's College World Series. It's LSU vs. Florida in a decisive Game 3 of the CWS finals with the national championship up for grabs. LSU pulled out an extra-inning victory in Game 1 of the series on Saturday before the Gators crushed the Tigers by 20 runs in Game 2 on Sunday. LSU is going for its seventh national title on Monday night, while Florida is trying to win the NCAA championship for the second time.

Florida advanced to the finals with a win over TCU on Wednesday afternoon, and LSU punched its ticket on Thursday night with an extra-inning victory over Wake Forest. Tennessee, Oral Roberts, Stanford, Virginia, TCU, and Wake Forest have been eliminated from the eight-team CWS field.

Below we have everything fans need to know about college baseball's tournament, from the format and dates to the bracket and scores. Let's dive in.

LSU vs. Florida Game 3

Time : 7 p.m. ET | Date : Monday, June 26

: 7 p.m. ET | : Monday, June 26 Location : Charles Schwab Field -- Omaha, Neb.

: Charles Schwab Field -- Omaha, Neb. TV channel : ESPN | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

: ESPN | : fubo (try for free) Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook): LSU -145; Florida +115; O/U: 9 runs

College World Series schedule, scores, bracket

The College World Series was a double-elimination format until the final two teams were left standing. For LSU vs. Florida, the slates were wiped clean and it's a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

Below are the CWS scores and the remaining schedule.

Monday, June 26

Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, June 25

Florida 24, LSU 4

Saturday, June 24

LSU 4, Florida 3 (11 innings)

Thursday, June 22

LSU 2, Wake Forest 0 (Wake Forest eliminated)

Wednesday, June 21

Florida 3, TCU 2 (TCU eliminated)

LSU 5, Wake Forest 2

Tuesday, June 20

TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1 (Oral Roberts eliminated)

LSU 5, Tennessee 0 (Tennessee eliminated)

Monday, June 19

Tennessee 6, Stanford 4 (Stanford eliminated)

Wake Forest 3, LSU 2

Sunday, June 18

TCU 4, Virginia 3 (Virginia eliminated)

Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4

Saturday, June 17

Wake Forest 3, Stanford, 2

LSU 6, Tennessee 3

Friday, June 16

Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5

Florida 6, Virginia 5

And here's a look at the original College World Series bracket:

Super Regionals scores

Friday, June 9

Duke 5, Virginia 4

TCU 4, Indiana State 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 4

Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8

Saturday, June 10

Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4

Virginia 14, Duke 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 0 (Florida advances to CWS)

Texas 7, Stanford 5

LSU 14, Kentucky 0

TCU 6, Indiana State 4 (TCU advances to CWS)

Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7

Sunday, June 11

Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3

Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5 (Wake Forest advances to CWS)

Virginia 12, Duke 2 (Virginia advances to CWS)

Tennessee 8, Southern Miss 4

LSU 8, Kentucky 3 (LSU advances to CWS)

Oral Roberts 11, Oregon 6 (Oral Roberts advances to CWS)

Stanford 8, Texas 3

Monday, June 12

Tennessee 5, Southern Miss 0 (Tennessee advances to CWS)

Stanford 7, Texas 6 (Stanford advances to CWS)

Regionals scores

Winston-Salem Regional

Hosted by No. 1 national seed Wake Forest.

June 2: Wake Forest 12, George Mason 0

June 2: Maryland 7, Northeastern 2

June 3: George Mason 11, Northeastern 3

June 3: Wake Forest 21, Maryland 6

June 4: George Mason 11, Maryland 10

June 4: Wake Forest 15, George Mason 1 (Wake Forest advances)

Gainesville Regional

Hosted by No. 2 national seed Florida.

June 2: Florida 3, Florida A&M 0

June 2: Texas Tech 3, UConn 2

June 3: UConn 9, Florida A&M 6

June 3: Texas Tech 5, Florida 4

June 4: Florida 8, UConn 2

June 4: Florida 7, Texas Tech 1

June 5: Florida 6, Texas Tech 0 (Florida advances)

Fayetteville Regional

Hosted by No. 3 national seed Arkansas.

June 2: Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6

June 2: TCU 12, Arizona 4

June 3: Santa Clara 9, Arizona 3

June 4: TCU 20, Arkansas 5

June 4: Arkansas 6, Santa Clara 4

June 5: TCU 12, Arkansas 4 (TCU advances)

Clemson Regional

Hosted by No. 4 national seed Clemson.

June 2: Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5

June 2: Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1

June 3: Charlotte 9, Lipscomb 2

June 3: Tennessee 6, Clemson 5 (F/14)

June 4: Charlotte 3, Clemson 2

June 4; Tennessee 9, Charlotte 2 (Tennessee advances)

Baton Rouge Regional

Hosted by No. 5 national seed LSU.

June 2: LSU 7, Tulane 2

June 2: Oregon State 18, Sam Houston State 2

June 4: Sam Houston State 10, Tulane 2

June 4: LSU 6, Oregon State 5

June 4: Oregon State 3, Sam Houston State 1

June 5: LSU 13, Oregon State 7 (LSU advances)

Nashville Regional

Hosted by No. 6 national seed Vanderbilt.

June 2: Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Illinois 2

June 2: Oregon 5, Xavier 4

June 3: Xavier 7, Eastern Illinois 0

June 3: Oregon 8, Vanderbilt 7

June 4: Xavier 2, Vanderbilt 1

June 4: Oregon 11, Xavier 2 (Oregon advances)

Charlottesville Regional

Hosted by No. 7 national seed Virginia.

June 2: Virginia 15, Army West Point 1

June 2: East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5

June 3: Oklahoma 10, Army West Point 1

June 3: Virginia 2, East Carolina 1

June 4: East Carolina 8, Oklahoma 5

June 4: Virginia 8, East Carolina 3 (Virginia advances)

Stanford Regional

Hosted by No. 8 national seed Stanford.

June 2: Stanford 13, San Jose State 2

June 2: Texas A&M 12, Cal State Fullerton 7

June 3: Cal State Fullerton 9, San Jose State 5

June 3: Texas A&M 8, Stanford 5

June 4: Stanford 6, Cal State Fullerton 5

June 4: Stanford 13, Texas A&M 5

June 5: Stanford 7, Texas A&M 1 (Stanford advances)

Coral Gables Regional

Hosted by No. 9 national seed Miami.

June 2: Miami 9, Maine 1

June 2: Texas 4, Louisiana 2

June 3: Louisiana 19, Maine 10

June 3: Texas 4, Miami 1

June 4: Miami 8, Louisiana 5

June 4: Texas 10, Miami 6 (Texas advances)

Conway Regional

Hosted by No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina.

June 2: Rider 11, Coastal Carolina 10

June 2: Duke 12, UNC Wilmington 3

June 3: Coastal Carolina 12, UNC Wilmington 2

June 3: Duke 2, Rider 1

June 4: Coastal Carolina 13, Rider 5

June 4: Coastal Carolina 8, Duke 6

June 5: Duke 12, Coastal Carolina 3 (Duke advances)

Stillwater Regional

Hosted by No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State.

June 2: Oral Roberts 6, Oklahoma State 4

June 2: Washington 9, Dallas Baptist 5

June 3: Dallas Baptist 18, Oklahoma State 4

June 3: Oral Roberts 15, Washington 12

June 4: Dallas Baptist 9, Washington 1

June 4: Oral Roberts 6, Dallas Baptist 5 (Oral Roberts advances)

Lexington Regional

Hosted by No. 12 national seed Kentucky.

June 2: Kentucky 4, Ball State 0

June 2: Indiana 12, West Virginia 6

June 3: West Virginia 13, Ball State 5

June 3: Indiana 5, Kentucky 3

June 4: Kentucky 10, West Virginia 0

June 4: Kentucky 16, Indiana 6

June 5: Kentucky 4, Indiana 2 (Kentucky advances)

Auburn Regional

Hosted by No. 13 national seed Auburn.

June 2: Penn 6, Auburn 3 (F/11)

June 2: Samford 4, Southern Miss 2 (F/10)

June 3: Southern Miss 7, Auburn 2

June 3: Penn 5, Samford 4

June 4: Southern Miss 9, Samford 4

June 4: Southern Miss 11, Penn 2

June 5: Southern Miss 11, Penn 7 (Southern Miss advances)

Terre Haute Regional

Hosted by No. 14 national seed Indiana State.

June 2: Indiana State 6, Wright State 5

June 2: Iowa 5, North Carolina 4

June 3: North Carolina 5, Wright State 0

June 3: Indiana State 7, Iowa 4

June 4: Iowa 6, North Carolina 5 (F/13)

June 4: Indiana State 11, Iowa 8 (Indiana State advances)

Columbia Regional

Hosted by No. 15 national seed South Carolina.

June 2: South Carolina 19, Central Connecticut State 1

June 2: NC State 5, Campbell 1

June 3: Campbell 10, Central Connecticut State 5

June 3: South Carolina 6, NC State 3

June 4: Campbell 11, NC State 1

June 4: South Carolina 16, Campbell 7 (South Carolina advances)

Tuscaloosa Regional

Hosted by No. 16 national seed Alabama.

June 2: Alabama 4, Nicholls 3

June 2: Troy 11, Boston College 10

June 3: Boston College 14, Nicholls 6

June 3: Alabama 11, Troy 8

June 4: Boston College 4, Troy 1

June 4: Alabama 8, Boston College 0 (Alabama advances)

College baseball notes

College baseball notes