On Tuesday night, Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians combined for a connoisseur's night of baseball at Guaranteed Rate Field. Cleveland wound up prevailing by a score of 2-0 (box score) in 10 innings. The story, however, is everything that happened before that decisive 10th frame -- i.e., when Giolito and Bieber were still going at it.

Here's Bieber's work for the night:

Shane Bieber CLE • SP • 57 vs. CHW, 4/13/21 IP 9 H 3 R 0 SO 11 BB 1 View Profile

And here's Giolito's line:

Lucas Giolito CHW • SP • 27 vs. CLE, 4/13/21 IP 7 H 3 R 0 SO 8 BB 2 View Profile

The two also combined for 21 ground-outs and just three fly-outs. In the process, Bieber lowered his ERA for the season to 2.11, while Giolito's mark plummeted to 2.55. Coming in there was plenty of anticipation given that Bieber is the reigning AL Cy Young winner and Giolito has established himself as a frontline ace. Suffice it to say, expectations were met and then surpassed.

Should we appreciate some moving pictures from the duel of note? We should indeed:

And now for a smattering of observations on this instant classic, mostly about Bieber:

As for how it ended, the tie after nine frames meant that the much-dread extra innings rule was in effect. In the top of the 10th, a catcher's interference call against Yasmani Grandal gave Cleveland runners on the corners. One out later Roberto Perez singled and Amed Rosario doubled off Garrett Crochet to give the Indians a 2-0 lead. In the home half, Jake Lamb nearly homered off James Karinchak to tie the score again, but the ball died at the track. All that was left was a Cleveland win and a darned memorable night of pitching.