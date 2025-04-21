San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez has been placed on the 7-day injured list and entered into the concussion protocol after a scary moment during Sunday night's game against the Houston Astros, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The Padres have not yet announced a corresponding move ahead of Monday night's series opener versus the Detroit Tigers.

Arráez was attempting to reach on a bunt in the first inning when he collided with Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon at first base. Arráez appeared to take Dubon's shoulder to his head and was down on the ground for several minutes.

Eventually, Arráez was stabilized on a backboard and carted off the field. He left the game immediately with medical staff on hand and was transported to Houston Methodist Hospital for further evaluation, the Padres said.

"[Arráez] is currently stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities," the team said in a statement.

After the game, Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters (97.3 The Fan) that the testing revealed the "best-case scenario." Arráez avoided things like fractures and just has a small laceration on his jaw.

The three-time All-Star is hitting .287/.330/.425 on the season for the Padres. He's won three consecutive batting titles with three different teams, taking the AL crown in 2022 with the Twins before securing the NL batting titles in 2023 with the Marlins and 2024 with the Padres.

The Padres will likely use Yuli Gurriel at first base and Gavin Sheets as the primary DH. Oscar Gonzalez and Connor Joe would also be options to see an uptick in playing time.