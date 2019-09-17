Luis Arraez's bizarre curved hit helps bring in two runs for the Twins against White Sox

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada knew where the ball was headed, until the ball decided to change course that is.

On Monday, Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez got up to bat at Target Field with a runner on second and third and one out. He hit a ground ball that went flying down near the third base line but eventually curved, tricking Moncada in the process.

The third baseman looked like he would be able to grab the ball and make the play, but the ball's trajectory changed and headed to the right, causing Moncada to slip and fall. The ball then stayed on course, heading into the outfield and allowing the play to continue, resulting in a two-run single. The unexpected curved ball helped the Twins go up 5-2 over the White Sox in the sixth inning.

This play had MLB fans remembering a similar situation earlier this month, when Cardinals' shortstop Paul DeJong hit what seemed to be a foul ball, but it ended up curving all the way back into fair play resulting in a single.

The hit help the Twins win the game, 5-3. The two teams will face each other again on Tuesday and Wednesday to finish out the series. The Twins currently sit in first place in the American League Central.