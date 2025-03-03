Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil will be shut down at least six weeks with a high-grade lat strain, manager Aaron Boone announced Monday (via MLB.com). The reigning AL Rookie of the Year was shut down after feeling discomfort during his bullpen session last Friday. An MRI revealed the lat strain over the weekend.

After the six-week shutdown, Gil will essentially need to go through spring training to get built up for game action, which is another six weeks or so of rehab work. Even with a smooth rehab and no hiccups, Gil will be sidelined until late May or June. The injury clears a rotation spot for Marcus Stroman, who said he would not pitch out of the bullpen earlier this spring.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he would sign with Yankees in free agency despite old comments: 'It's in the past' R.J. Anderson

The Gil injury is the most notable for a Yankees pitcher, but not the only one. JT Brubaker has fractured ribs while Jake Cousins is dealing with a strained forearm and Scott Effross has a hamstring injury. Rookie righty Will Warren is now in line to serve as New York's No. 6 starter whenever an extra starter is needed.

Stroman will join Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt in the rotation. If the Yankees decide to go outside the organization for rotation help, veteran Kyle Gibson is the best available free agent.

Gil, 26, was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2024 after going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA (117 ERA+), 1.19 WHIP and 171 strikeouts in 151 ⅔ innings.