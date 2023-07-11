Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. will not participate in Tuesday's All-Star Game after feeling tightness in his right calf during Monday's Home Run Derby, the team announced. Robert had an MRI and is day-to-day. The White Sox say he will be re-evaluated prior to the team's second half opener against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Friday.

Robert hit 28 home runs in the first round of the Home Run Derby to eliminate Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. He then lost to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena in the second round, and appeared fatigued during his round. It's possible Robert was simply taking it easy to avoid a more serious calf injury.

Robert was the only White Sox player selected to the All-Star Game and a replacement will not be named, so Chicago will not have a player appear in this year's Midsummer Classic.

The 25-year-old Robert authored a .271/.330/.569 batting line with 26 home runs in the first half. He's also played splendid defense in center field and ranks third among American League players with 4.1 WAR. Only Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani (6.5 WAR) and Rays shortstop Wander Franco (4.3 WAR) are ahead of Robert.

The White Sox are 38-54 and eight games back in the AL Central. It goes without saying losing Robert for any length of time would be a devastating blow to their already slim postseason chances. Chicago is expected to sell rental players at the trade deadline (Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, etc.).