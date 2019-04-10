Luis Severino injury: Yankees ace has lat strain in addition to shoulder issue, won't throw for six weeks

Yankees ace Luis Severino has yet to pitch this season because of a rotator cuff injury -- he's one of 11 Yankees currently on the injured list -- and on Monday the 25-year-old right-hander appeared to suffer a setback when he reported some discomfort after throwing from flat ground. On Tuesday the setback became official:

Luis Severino has a Grade 2 lat strain and will be shut down from throwing for six weeks. The lat strain is separate and different from the shoulder injury. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 9, 2019

Perhaps it's a small positive that it's not the shoulder, but the reality is that it's going to be late May before Severino picks up a baseball again. That, obviously, is a big loss to a Yankee rotation that's also presently without CC Sabathia and Jordan Montgomery.

Severino, before his shoulder and lat woes took a bite out of his season, was expected to be a Cy Young contender in 2019. He's coming off a 2018 campaign in which he pitched to a 129 ERA+ and a 4.78 K/BB ratio in 191 1/3 innings. He was even better than that from a run prevention standpoint in 2017.

The Yankees should be getting Sabathia back in the rotation by the weekend, and he'll join Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, J.A. Happ, and either Jonathan Loaisiga or Domingo German. With this latest Severino news, however, one wonders whether GM Brian Cashman might be pondering some external solutions. Dallas Keuchel, of course, is still looking for employment.