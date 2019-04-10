Luis Severino injury: Yankees ace has lat strain in addition to shoulder issue, won't throw for six weeks
Consider this a blow to the already banged-up Yankees
Yankees ace Luis Severino has yet to pitch this season because of a rotator cuff injury -- he's one of 11 Yankees currently on the injured list -- and on Monday the 25-year-old right-hander appeared to suffer a setback when he reported some discomfort after throwing from flat ground. On Tuesday the setback became official:
Perhaps it's a small positive that it's not the shoulder, but the reality is that it's going to be late May before Severino picks up a baseball again. That, obviously, is a big loss to a Yankee rotation that's also presently without CC Sabathia and Jordan Montgomery.
Severino, before his shoulder and lat woes took a bite out of his season, was expected to be a Cy Young contender in 2019. He's coming off a 2018 campaign in which he pitched to a 129 ERA+ and a 4.78 K/BB ratio in 191 1/3 innings. He was even better than that from a run prevention standpoint in 2017.
The Yankees should be getting Sabathia back in the rotation by the weekend, and he'll join Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, J.A. Happ, and either Jonathan Loaisiga or Domingo German. With this latest Severino news, however, one wonders whether GM Brian Cashman might be pondering some external solutions. Dallas Keuchel, of course, is still looking for employment.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Tuesday: Sox home opener spoiled
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Manny on HoF chances: 'Nobody's perfect'
Ramirez is currently facing long odds of being elected
-
Astros being sued over Orbit's cannon
The Astros say they will 'continue to use fan popular t-shirt launchers during games'
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Dykstra denies claims of racial slurs
The slurs were allegedly being cast toward Dennis 'Oil Can' Boyd
-
Indians lose Clevinger for 6-8 weeks
Clevinger's 2019 season was off to a great start before this setback